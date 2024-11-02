Future Ex-Bruin?: Could Stamkos-Style Exit Happen to Marchand?

As Brad Marchand navigates the early struggles in Boston as his team tries to find wins, he’s got unrestricted free agency looming. Speculation is building around Brad Marchand’s future with the Boston Bruins. While many expect him and the team to eventually reach a deal on an extension, similar confidence surrounded Steven Stamkos before his surprising departure from the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Some fans are wary of a situation similar to last year’s saga in Tampa Bay, where rumors hinted at a potential extension for Stamkos before he ultimately departed in free agency. Being that he was the face of the franchise, few believed Stamkos would ever leave. But, as the Lighting relayed to him that they weren’t comfortable committing early — despite doing so with almost every other player — it became obvious that Stamkos wasn’t a priority. As Marchand shot down rumors of a three-year extension last week, is something similar happening with the Bruins?

Hockey insider Frank Seravalli recently addressed the possibility of Marchand signing elsewhere, stating, “I don’t see one,” and emphasizing that Marchand remains “a heart and soul Bruin.”

Could the drama that unfolded in Tampa with Steven Stamkos repeat itself in Boston with Brad Marchand?

However, the situation isn’t exactly the same. While Marchand has been a cornerstone of the team, recent public disagreements with head coach Jim Montgomery have fueled rumors about potential rifts in the organization. Although these issues aren’t necessarily major, some believe they could contribute to a surprising shift if Boston decides to move in a different direction with their coach. Removing Jon Cooper was not something the Tampa Bay Lightning ever really considered.

Will Bruins Prioritize Marchand Before This Summer?

The Bruins are not having much fun to start a challenging season. If things were going well, it might be easy to predict if Marchand was going to be part of the plans moving forward. And, while it feels odd to even fathom the idea that Marchand might play elsewhere, the last few seasons have shown anything can happen in the NHL.

If the Bruins’ struggles continue, Montgomery might find himself in the hot seat, and the team might want to move in a different direction with some of the players. Management may protect a veteran star like Marchand over the coach, but what does Marchand want?

As Marchand’s free agency draws closer, fans will be watching to see if the Bruins work quickly to secure their veteran forward or if this situation drags out.

