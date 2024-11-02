Calvin Pickard: The Early Unsung Hero of the Oilers’ Season

The Edmonton Oilers have faced a turbulent opening to their season, with seemingly everyone starting the season off on the wrong foot. One player in particular who is facing a sluggish start and inconsistency is goaltender Stuart Skinner. But in the wake of Skinner’s struggles, backup goaltender Calvin Pickard has emerged as a silent star.
After spending the majority of his career in the AHL, Pickard found himself in a permanent backup role following Jack Campbell‘s disastrous stint with the Oilers in the 2023 season. Quickly, Pickard proved himself as an NHL-caliber goaltender, recording a 12-7-1 record with a 2.45 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Additionally, Pickard played a major role in the Oilers playoff success, helping secure a vital win against the Vancouver Canucks. His impressive season with the Oilers earned him a well-deserved 2-year, $2 million contract extension.
Pickard’s Strong Start to the Season
Building off last season’s performance, Pickard has continued to prove his worth, making his season debut just 31 minutes into game one. Since then, while he hasn’t been perfect, he has consistently had solid performances. Pickard has logged a 3-1-0 record with a 2.48 goals-against average and a 0.897 save percentage so far. He currently sits in 12th place for the lowest goals-against average and his mostly-reliable performances have given the Oilers a second life, helping turn their season around.
For perspective, Skinner has recorded a 2-4-0 record with a 3.51 goals-against average and a 0.872 save percentage this season. Additionally, Skinner has allowed 23 goals against, compared to Pickard’s 11. An argument could be made for Pickard to get the starting role while Skinner sorts his game out. Pickard’s numbers certainly suggest he is a goalie capable of holding his own.
As the Oilers are regaining their footing, Calvin Pickard’s consistency and elevation of play have proved vital. His steady performances have provided a lifeline to the struggling Oilers team, helping erase a 0-3 season start. Pickard looks to continue his consistent performances as the Oilers grapple with the loss of Connor McDavid.
