Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Send Philp to AHL: NHL Deadline or 4 Nations Related?
The Edmonton Oilers have sent center Noah Philp back to the AHL. Is this the end of his run or just temporary during the 4 Nations Face-Off?
The Edmonton Oilers have sent center Noah Philp back to the AHL. On the surface, this could be a hint that his showcase with the team is over, and the Oilers have seen all they need to. At the same time, the timing of the demotion could be related to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament break.
The #Oilers have loaned forward Noah Philp to the @Condors. pic.twitter.com/QfCzTTeaSr— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) February 6, 2025
As for why the Oilers didn’t wait until after Friday’s game versus the Colorado Avalanche to make this move, that’s not entirely clear. It could be salary cap-related.
Philp Had a Solid Showing with the Oilers
Philp was brought up from Bakersfield so that the Oilers could get a look at him as a depth center. The hope was that he would play well enough that Edmonton might not need to go looking at the trade deadline for another forward. If Philp could do what the OIlers needed, it meant GM Stan Bowman could focus on filling other holes and areas of need. To Philp’s credit, he’s been solid.
While he’s not done much in terms of offensive production, he’s got two assists in 12 games, has played a fairly heavy game, and hasn’t been overwhelmed by the speed or physicality of the NHL. It shouldn’t shock anyone if this move back to the AHL is just temporary. Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal tweeted, “He could get six games there and then the Oilers will see about a recall in a couple of weeks. The AHL Bakersfield team lost C Lane Pederson for the season with shoulder surgery and need immediate help.”
This also should not be taken as a hint that the Oilers have identified a trade target or that a deal is imminent. Edmonton may be keeping their eyes open ahead of the deadline, but Philp has shown he’s got the tools to play at the NHL level.
Next: Scribe: Connor McDavid Could Cost Oilers $20 Million Per Season
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 hour ago
Huge Stolarz News: Kraken vs Maple Leafs Game Preview
Huge news for the Toronto Maple Leafs game against the Seattle Kraken. Anthony Stolarz...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Scribe: Connor McDavid Could Cost Oilers $20 Million Per Season
One scribe is arguing that Connor McDavid's next deal could exceed $20 million per...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0
NHL Trade Talk's 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board: Which names are among those...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 hours ago
Canucks Snagged Oilers’ Trade Target In Early Deadline Deal
The Vancouver Canucks acquired Drew O'Connor in a trade, but the Edmonton Oilers were...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 6), Canadiens lose to Kings in back-to-back, Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Oilers’ Ty Emberson Makes Agency Change, Affecting Negotiations
Ty Emberson has changed agencies, which means either troubles negotiating a contract with the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 hours ago
Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?
The Calgary Flames are better than people expected, but are they good enough to...
-
NHL News/ 6 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Leaves Penguins Practice: 4 Nations Tournament Update
Sidney Crosby left Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Thursday and did drills by himself. His...
-
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Lightning Pushing for Depth; Team Eyeing Two Big Names
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in the Eastern wildcard race. With the deadline close,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 17 hours ago
Oilers Let Lead Slip, But Win 4-3 in Overtime vs Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers won in overtime over the Chicago Blackhawks, almost letting the game...