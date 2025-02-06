Oilers Send Philp to AHL: NHL Deadline or 4 Nations Related?

The Edmonton Oilers have sent center Noah Philp back to the AHL. On the surface, this could be a hint that his showcase with the team is over, and the Oilers have seen all they need to. At the same time, the timing of the demotion could be related to the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament break.

As for why the Oilers didn’t wait until after Friday’s game versus the Colorado Avalanche to make this move, that’s not entirely clear. It could be salary cap-related.

Philp Had a Solid Showing with the Oilers

Philp was brought up from Bakersfield so that the Oilers could get a look at him as a depth center. The hope was that he would play well enough that Edmonton might not need to go looking at the trade deadline for another forward. If Philp could do what the OIlers needed, it meant GM Stan Bowman could focus on filling other holes and areas of need. To Philp’s credit, he’s been solid.

Noah Philp playing well for the Edmonton Oilers but going back to the AHL

While he’s not done much in terms of offensive production, he’s got two assists in 12 games, has played a fairly heavy game, and hasn’t been overwhelmed by the speed or physicality of the NHL. It shouldn’t shock anyone if this move back to the AHL is just temporary. Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal tweeted, “He could get six games there and then the Oilers will see about a recall in a couple of weeks. The AHL Bakersfield team lost C Lane Pederson for the season with shoulder surgery and need immediate help.”

This also should not be taken as a hint that the Oilers have identified a trade target or that a deal is imminent. Edmonton may be keeping their eyes open ahead of the deadline, but Philp has shown he’s got the tools to play at the NHL level.

