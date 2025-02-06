In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 5), the Vancouver Canucks have extended Marcus Pettersson for six years. They also are working through the internal drama left now that J.T. Miller has moved. Is there a “fish or cut bait” approach regarding Elias Pettersson? The team is looking for a top-six scorer, and Brock Boeser‘s future with the Canucks is uncertain.

Dylan Cozens draws trade interest from several teams, including the Calgary Flames, Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings, and Toronto Maple Leafs. If Cozens’ salary poses a challenge, are the Flames the most likely landing place? Other teams are weighing trades, but it remains unclear if deals will materialize soon.

In an analysis of his play, the Edmonton Oilers Evan Bouchard gets surprisingly high marks. At the same time, Jeff Skinner is earning praise for his solid defensive play. He also had a strong game on Wednesday with a goal and an assist in an overtime win over the Chicago Blackhawks.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 5

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story

Vancouver Canucks’ Trade Dilemma: Brock Boeser’s Future in Limbo

The Vancouver Canucks are looking for a top-six winger despite having Brock Boeser on their roster. Why is Boeser’s performance and contract raising questions ahead of the trade deadline? If the Canucks are seeking younger, controllable players for future growth and flexibility, what happens to Boeser?

Evan Bouchard Is an Elite Defenseman Despite Criticism

The Edmonton Oilers Evan Bouchard can be a polarizing player. Yet, he ranks among the top five in puck possession and turnover rate. Sure, he turns the puck over occasionally, but his numbers clearly show how good the Oilers’ defenseman is. Will Bouchard’s value increase despite the occasional and frustrating mistakes?

Canucks Under Pressure to Succeed After Miller Trade and Hughes’ Injury

The Vancouver Canucks don’t have any excuses now that now JT Miller has been traded. Elias Pettersson’s leadership potential seems uncertain, and the pressure is mounting. Can he rise to the challenge? In addition, how does Quinn Hughes’ injury add stress to Canucks’ playoff aspirations?

Dylan Cozens Trade Buzz: Who’s Interested?

Several teams, including the Flames, the Canadiens, and the Maple Leafs, are rumored to be interested in the Buffalo Sabres Cozens. However, Cozens’ $7.1 million salary complicates trade discussions. Given their available salary-cap space, are the Flames the frontrunners in any potential Cozens trade talks?

More NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 5 Posts

