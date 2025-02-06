Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?

The Calgary Flames are in an interesting position. No one expected them to be a good team, yet here they are, battling for a playoff spot. Their recent trade has proved that they are pushing for the playoffs and will not sell at the trade deadline. Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee help boost the forward core, but is their roster good enough as it is? Or do they need to add more assets?

A Healthy Roster is Key

Unfortunately, the injury bug has greatly affected the Flames this season. Forwards Anthony Mantha and Justin Kirkland sustained season-ending lower-body injuries that shook the forward core. This helped make way for younger forwards Matt Coronato and Connor Zary.

Shortly after the Christmas break, Zary joined the injury list after receiving an awful knee-on-knee hit from Drew Helleson. He is expected to resume skating soon and will hopefully join the team for the final playoff push.

A few weeks ago, defenseman Kevin Bahl was injured against the Minnesota Wild. This has been the most crucial loss for the Flames. Bahl has been one of their top defensemen who plays top-line minutes night in and night out. Without him, weaknesses on the Calgary Flames blueline have been exposed.

Flames’ Defense Needs Improvement at the Deadline

Can They Make Playoffs With AHL Defensemen?

The forward core and goaltending for the Calgary Flames have been acceptable, especially the goaltending.

Dustin Wolf Flames NHL Trade Talk

Dustin Wolf is the sole reason why the Flames are in the position they are. However, with Bahl going down with an injury, the defensive core looks very weak in Calgary. Joel Hanley has been on the top line, while Tyson Barrie has been drawn into the lineup. Making a trade for a rental defenseman may not be the best move for this team.

The Calgary Flames are not Cup contenders and want to play the young core as much as possible. Calling up younger defensemen from the AHL is a better move, and that is exactly what they have done. Ilya Solovyov recently was recalled from the Wranglers and will hopefully slot into the lineup. Some other great options down on the farm include Jeremie Poirier, Yan Kuznetsov, and potentially Hunter Brzustewicz.

Are the Calgary Flames good enough to make the playoffs? Or do they need to make a move at the trade deadline?

