Edmonton Oilers
Canucks Snagged Oilers’ Trade Target In Early Deadline Deal
The Vancouver Canucks acquired Drew O’Connor in a trade, but the Edmonton Oilers were also pursuing the depth forward.
According to Elliotte Friedman, the Vancouver Canucks weren’t the only team interested in acquiring Drew O’Connor. While the Canucks did land the forward as part of the trade that brought O’Connor and defenseman Marcus Pettersson in, two other teams were talking to the Pittsburgh Penguins before Kyle Dubas made the trade official.
As per Friedman: “The Canucks outwrestled Western rivals Edmonton and Vegas (among others) for Drew O’Connor, and will attempt to extend him, too.”
It’s understandable why the Oilers and Golden Knights might have wanted O’Connor. At $925K, he brings a lot of value for a low cap hit. So too, while he can be frustrating with his finishing ability, he creates plenty of chances. His speed and forechecking make him a great fit for the Canucks’ system.
Last season, he had a bit of an offensive breakout with the Penguins, partly due to their weak left-wing depth, which gave him more opportunities. This year, his offensive production is down, but he still brings a distinct identity to the bottom six. While he may not be a top scorer, he remains a valuable depth piece who can contribute effectively in a specific role.
O’Connor Out: Oilers Will Have To Look Elsewhere For Depth Forwards
It is interesting to note that Friedman reports the Oilers were in on this. Considering there was talk they might prioritize a defenseman, this could speak to how Edmonton management feels about John Klingberg and how he’s fit into the system already.
The Oilers might still want to add a depth defenseman, and O’Connor wouldn’t have prohibited them from doing so, but the fact that they were kicking tires seems to suggest they have identified a need. The Oilers want speed and forecheckers who can play a depth role. It will be something to can an eye on as the deadline draws nearer.
It is being reported that the Canucks are also trying to sign O’Connor to an extension. That means, even if they fall out of playoff contention, it’s unlikely O’Connor becomes available again at the deadline.
Next: Oilers’ Ty Emberson Makes Agency Change, Affecting Negotiations
