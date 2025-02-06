NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 6). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.

In today’s roundup, the Montreal Canadiens lost their back-to-back in California when they fell to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-3. However, on the road in Chicago, the Edmonton Oilers held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks when Zach Hyman scored in overtime. Finally, there is some bad news for Pittsburgh Penguins and NHL fans: Sidney Crosby is suffering from an injury. He’s missed his second straight practice as the Penguins are fighting for a playoff spot.

Fiala’s Two Goals Lead Kings to 6-3 Win Over Canadiens

The Los Angeles Kings Kevin Fiala scores twice in the third period to give the Kings a 6-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. The Kings line of Byfield, Fiala, and Laferriere had a game. In total, they combined for six points in the victory.

The Canadiens, who were on a back-to-back, fell short despite multiple comeback attempts in the loss. For the Habs, defenseman Lane Hutson put up his 40th assist in 56 NHL games to tie Nicklas Lidstrom as the fifth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 40 career assists.

Hyman’s OT Goal Powers Oilers to 4-3 Win Over Blackhawks

Zach Hyman scored the game-winner in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner also contributed goals and assists in the win. The Blackhawks mounted a comeback, but the Oilers’ firepower eventually ruled the night.

Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers scored the game-winner in OT.

Sidney Crosby Misses Second Straight Practice with Upper-Body Injury

In some bad news for NHL fans in general, the great Sidney Crosby is sidelined with an upper-body injury. He missed his second straight practice. Penguins’ coach, Mike Sullivan, provided no timeline for Crosby’s recovery. With Evgeni Malkin also out, the Penguins are struggling to stay playoff competitive.

If Crosby can’t go for the 4 Nations Face-Off, will fans still want to watch? The Crosby and Connor McDavid duo was one of the selling points of the tournament. And who will replace him? The favorite is likely Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets. The next couple of days will likely reveal Crosby’s status for the tournament. He’ll have to be fairly seriously injured not to attend.

