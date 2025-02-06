Chicago Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 6), Canadiens lose to Kings in back-to-back, Oilers beat Blackhawks in OT, Sidney Crosby injured
Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 6). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.
In today’s roundup, the Montreal Canadiens lost their back-to-back in California when they fell to the Los Angeles Kings by a score of 6-3. However, on the road in Chicago, the Edmonton Oilers held on to beat the Chicago Blackhawks when Zach Hyman scored in overtime. Finally, there is some bad news for Pittsburgh Penguins and NHL fans: Sidney Crosby is suffering from an injury. He’s missed his second straight practice as the Penguins are fighting for a playoff spot.
Fiala’s Two Goals Lead Kings to 6-3 Win Over Canadiens
The Los Angeles Kings Kevin Fiala scores twice in the third period to give the Kings a 6-3 win over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. The Kings line of Byfield, Fiala, and Laferriere had a game. In total, they combined for six points in the victory.
The Canadiens, who were on a back-to-back, fell short despite multiple comeback attempts in the loss. For the Habs, defenseman Lane Hutson put up his 40th assist in 56 NHL games to tie Nicklas Lidstrom as the fifth-fastest defenseman in NHL history to reach 40 career assists.
Hyman’s OT Goal Powers Oilers to 4-3 Win Over Blackhawks
Zach Hyman scored the game-winner in overtime as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3. Leon Draisaitl and Jeff Skinner also contributed goals and assists in the win. The Blackhawks mounted a comeback, but the Oilers’ firepower eventually ruled the night.
Sidney Crosby Misses Second Straight Practice with Upper-Body Injury
In some bad news for NHL fans in general, the great Sidney Crosby is sidelined with an upper-body injury. He missed his second straight practice. Penguins’ coach, Mike Sullivan, provided no timeline for Crosby’s recovery. With Evgeni Malkin also out, the Penguins are struggling to stay playoff competitive.
If Crosby can’t go for the 4 Nations Face-Off, will fans still want to watch? The Crosby and Connor McDavid duo was one of the selling points of the tournament. And who will replace him? The favorite is likely Mark Scheifele from the Winnipeg Jets. The next couple of days will likely reveal Crosby’s status for the tournament. He’ll have to be fairly seriously injured not to attend.
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Oilers, Jets & Canucks
More News
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 5 minutes ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 6), Canadiens lose to Kings in back-to-back, Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 40 minutes ago
Oilers’ Ty Emberson Makes Agency Change, Affecting Negotiations
Ty Emberson has changed agencies, which means either troubles negotiating a contract with the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 1 hour ago
Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?
The Calgary Flames are better than people expected, but are they good enough to...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Leaves Penguins Practice: 4 Nations Tournament Update
Sidney Crosby left Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Thursday and did drills by himself. His...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Lightning Pushing for Depth; Team Eyeing Two Big Names
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in the Eastern wildcard race. With the deadline close,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 12 hours ago
Oilers Let Lead Slip, But Win 4-3 in Overtime vs Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers won in overtime over the Chicago Blackhawks, almost letting the game...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 13 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Sabres
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 5: Canucks extend Pettersson, Oilers Bouchard's solid play, Leafs,...
-
NHL News/ 16 hours ago
Canucks Sign Marcus Pettersson to 6-Year Extension
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Marcus Pettersson to a six-year contract extension worth $5.5...
-
Calgary Flames/ 19 hours ago
4 Teams Confirmed as Tire-Kickers on Cozens Trade with Sabres
Insiders report there is plenty of interest from teams in a Dylan Cozens trade,...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 21 hours ago
McDavid Sends a Message to Holloway After Offer Sheet Fallout
There's a theory going around that Connor McDavid took a few extra shots at...