Canucks Reporter Says Marcus Pettersson Deal Insult to Boeser

According to Rick Dhaliwal, the Vancouver Canucks are showing a ton of disrespect to Brock Boeser with the recent deal the team signed with defenseman Marcus Pettersson. The Pettersson deal could hint at how negotiations are going between the team and Boeser’s camp, and that not having a deal done could hint at a trade before the NHL trade deadline.

Dhaliwal argued Boeser has been waiting seven months for a new deal. After leading the team in goals last season—both in the regular season and playoffs—the Canucks had the opportunity to sign him last summer if they truly believed in him. Now, he’s second on the team in scoring this year and likely would be first if not for missing seven games due to a concussion. Still, there’s been no deal.

As for Boeser’s contract situation, Dhaliwal said he’s been told things remain quiet, and it could go in many different directions. Do the Canucks trade him, or is there now a real possibility they keep him? The situation may drag past the trade deadline, meaning they could risk losing him for nothing. But if Vancouver is still in a playoff spot—currently holding the second wild-card position—do they move Boeser for prospects and picks? Dhaliwal said it was a “tough call.”

One frustration among Canucks fans is hearing Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin talk about still evaluating Boeser. Don Taylor asked, “How do they not already know what they need to know about this player?” Taylor wondered if the blood clotting issues in last year’s playoffs and a concussion this season were factors. Dhaliwal emphatically said no. “This isn’t about health—it’s about money and term.”

Canucks Still Negotiating With Boeser’s Camp

Despite the uncertainty, the Canucks haven’t stopped negotiating with Boeser’s agent. He turns 28 in a few weeks, and Dhaliwal said he would imagine the team would prefer to sign him to a five- or six-year deal, similar to Marcus Pettersson, who is the same age. “That tells you something—they’re concerned about his foot speed,” said Taylor. He added, ‘But that’s never been a key part of his game.’

Did the Canucks slap Brock Boeser in the face with the Marcus Pettersson deal?

Boeser has great hockey sense, a lethal shot, and has been a consistent NHL goal scorer for nine years, ranking 10th all-time in Canucks history, argue Dhaliwal. He then added, “Yet, it sometimes feels like the organization doesn’t fully believe in him.” When they believed in Marcus Pettersson, they signed him just five days after he arrived.

This situation looks like it will go right down to the deadline but the “slap in the face” to Boeser with how quickly the Canucks signed Pettersson might be telling.

