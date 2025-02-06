Oilers Let Lead Slip, But Win 4-3 in Overtime vs Blackhawks

The Edmonton Oilers had a 3-1 lead over the Chicago Blackhawks and nearly let the game slip away on Wednesday night. Chicago battled back to tie the game with only eight minutes left. It went into overtime, and the Oilers scored a power-play goal to get the win over the Blackhawks.

It was the Oilers’ second consecutive overtime win in back-to-back games. Coach Kris Knoblauch said it’s good that the team is built to play well in overtime but was disappointed that it got to that point, and there are things the team needs to clean up. He gave credit to the Blackhawks, who battled hard in the third.

Oilers Power Play Comes Up Big When It Matters

The Oilers failed to cash in on any of their power plays during regulation. But, getting one more chance after the Blackhawks were called for too many men, Connor McDavid laid on the stick for Zach Hyman, who scored the game-winner.

It was a beauty pass from McDavid, as the Blackhawks likely assumed he was going to Leon Draisaitl on the win. Instead, he went straight to the front of the net where Hyman had the inside position.

Draisaitl Keeps Adding to His Lead

Draisaitl continues to remain hot. He scored his 38th goal. Draisaitl, 1-1-2, now leads the NHL in points with 81. The combination of Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, and Vasily Podkolzin had a great third period. There might be some chemistry with this group and it’s likely Knoblauch runs with that combination on Friday when the Oilers take on the Colorado Avalanche.

Jackie Redmond posted Draisaitl’s incredible stat line: Goals – 38 (1st in NHL) Points – 81 (1st For now) ES Goals – 28 (1st) ES Points – 59 (1st) Game Winning Goals – 9 (1st) Game-tying & go ahead pts- 47 (1st)

Jeff Skinner Had a Goal and an Assist

Skinner looks to be turning a corner, and head coach Kris Knoblauch might finally be ready to reward him. Skinner started on the second line tonight and had a goal and an assist.

Marc Spector of Sportsnet wrote, “How about Jeff Skinner? Nice steal and feed to Draisaitl for the 3-1 goal — after scoring the 2-1 goal himself.We might be watching the rebirth of this player. His game has been very sound, and now, productive.” Knoblauch gave props to Skinner and said his game has been really good. He credited Skinner for his improved defense, particularly on the Oiler’s third goal, where he was in the right place. He added that Skinner has played well over the last few weeks.

Calvin Pickard was excellent again, picking up another win. It was his 14th win of the season. Skinner said after the game, “Picks was unreal for us, he made some real big saves… The PP gets one at the end there for us & we get the two points… It was one of those games where you had to grind it out.”

Heading into the 4 Nations Face-Off break, the Oilers will finish in first place in the Pacific Division. This is regardless of the outcome of Friday’s game.

