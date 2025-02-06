Edmonton Oilers
Oilers’ Ty Emberson Makes Agency Change, Affecting Negotiations
Ty Emberson has changed agencies, which means either troubles negotiating a contract with the Edmonton Oilers or a deal is close.
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Ty Emberson has switched agencies. Bartlett Hockey announced that Emberson has joined their group of clients in a move that might suggest the blueliner and the Oilers are getting closer to an extension.
Proud to welcome Ty Emberson of the @EdmontonOilers to the #BHfamily! pic.twitter.com/vlsm1npEVv— Bartlett Hockey (@BartlettHockey) February 6, 2025
Changing agencies means one of two things: a player is struggling to get the deal they want, or they are about to sign and want to be repped by a new company when they put pen to paper. Fans and the Oilers are likely hoping it’s the latter.
Emberson recently became an RFA. He was a Group 6 UFA until he hit the 80-game mark in the NHL, which gave the Oilers some control over his next deal. Instead of bidding against a group of teams that might be interested in this summer, the extension now is a matter of dotting Is and crossing Ts. It’s about finding the right term and dollar value, using comparable contracts, and judging what the player might become as the salary cap increases.
Oilers and Emberson Want to Get a Win/Win Deal Done
The Oilers want to get Emberson locked into the most team-friendly deal possible, banking that he’ll keep progressing and eventually be a regular top-four defenseman. Emberson’s camp likely wants a deal with some security but to get him to unrestricted free agency at just the right time. That takes having the right agency negotiating on his behalf.
Emberson wants to stay. He’s said so in interviews, including one at the end of January when he confirmed his old agent had been talking to the Oilers. “If it happens to work out, I’d be excited. I love it here; hopefully, I can spend more time.” His changing agencies isn’t about leveraging other opportunities. The Oilers also want to keep him, and there’s been talking since the end of 2024 that it was a deal the Oilers wanted done in early 2025.
As for what he’ll be paid, he’s projected to get just under $1 million on a one-year deal. The Oilers would be better suited trying to get him on a three or four-year deal and around $1.5 to $2 million per season.
Next: Oilers Let Lead Slip, But Win 4-3 in Overtime vs Blackhawks
