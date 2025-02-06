NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0

With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline a month away, the buzz around potential moves intensifies. Teams evaluate their rosters, factoring in their playoff odds, and exploring deals to address critical needs. Whether it’s acquiring a game-changing forward, a reliable defenseman, or freeing up cap space, the trade market is set to deliver some blockbuster moves. And as the roster freeze kicks in on Friday, some teams are getting ahead of the rest of the market.

Despite the fact some big names have already been moved — including Mikko Rantanen, Marcus Pettersson, Martin Necas, and others — this year’s trade bait board is packed with intriguing names—veteran stars looking for a fresh start, pending free agents who could be valuable rentals, and players on expiring contracts whose teams may choose to capitalize on their value.

These 20 names represent some of the most likely—and most exciting—candidates to be on the move before the deadline.

NHL Trade Talk Top 20 Trade Bait Board

Next: Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?

