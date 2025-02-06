Connect with us

NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0

NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board: Which names are among those in the NHL most likely to be traded?

With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline a month away, the buzz around potential moves intensifies. Teams evaluate their rosters, factoring in their playoff odds, and exploring deals to address critical needs. Whether it’s acquiring a game-changing forward, a reliable defenseman, or freeing up cap space, the trade market is set to deliver some blockbuster moves. And as the roster freeze kicks in on Friday, some teams are getting ahead of the rest of the market.

Despite the fact some big names have already been moved — including Mikko Rantanen, Marcus Pettersson, Martin Necas, and others — this year’s trade bait board is packed with intriguing names—veteran stars looking for a fresh start, pending free agents who could be valuable rentals, and players on expiring contracts whose teams may choose to capitalize on their value.

These 20 names represent some of the most likely—and most exciting—candidates to be on the move before the deadline.

NHL Trade Talk Top 20 Trade Bait Board

Board RankingPlayerTeam & ContractInterested Teams
1Brock NelsonNYI 1 YR/$6MDAL, EDM, TOR
2Casey Mittelstadt COL
2 YRS/$5.7M		BOS, CGY, WIN
3Dylan CozensBUF
5 YRS/$7.1M		CGY, PHI, VAN
4Chris KreiderNYR 2 YRS/$6.5MBOS, CAR, TOR
5Ryan LindgrenNYR
1 YR/$4.5M		EDM, DET, TB
6Oliver BjorkstrandSEA
1 YR/$5.4M		CBJ, UTH, VAN
7Rasmus RistolainenPHI 3 YRS/$5.1MCGY, UTH, VAN
8Bowen ByramBUF 1 YR/$3.8MFLA, SEA, VAN
9John GibsonANA 3 YRS/$6.4MCAR, DET, EDM
10Jamie OleksiakSEA
1 YR/ $4.6M		CBJ, DAL, TOR
11Scott LaughtonPHI
2 YRS/$3M		OTT, TBL, TOR
12Trent FredericBOS 1 YR/$2.3MLAK, STL, WIN
13Brandon TanevSEA
1YR/$3.5M		BOS, EDM, TOR
14Gustav NyquistNSH
1 YR/$3.1M		CAR, COL, FLA
15Kyle PalmieriNYI
1 YR/$5M		MIN, NJD, WIN
16Ryan Donato CHI
1 YR/$2M		CAR, FLA, LAK
17Alex KerfootUHC
1 YR/$3.5M		COL, DAL, VGK
18Jason ZuckerBUF
1 YR/$5M		FLA, NJD, VGK
19Jake EvansMTL1 YR/$1.7MCGY, TBL, WSH
20David SavardMTL
1 YR/ $3.5M		DAL, EDM, LAK
21Yanni GourdeSEA 1 YR/$5.1MDAL, TBL, TOR
22Alexandar GeorgievSJS 1 YR/$2.9MDET, LAK, PIT
23Nick BjugstadUHC
1 YR/$2.1M		EDM, MIN, TOR
24Reilly SmithNYR
1 YR/ $3.7M		COL, NJD, VGK
25Nick RobertsonTOR 1YR/$875KCBJ, SEA, UTH
26Ryan O’Reilly NSH3YRS/$4.5MBOS, COL, TOR
27Ivan ProvorovCBJ 1 YR/$4.7MFLA, TBL, WSH
28Jeff SkinnerEDM1 YR/$3M DAL, TBL, COL, LAK
29Barclay GoodrowSJS2 YRS/$3.6MCOL, TBL, VGK
30Brian DumoulinANA1 YR/$3.1MEDM, MIN, WIN

