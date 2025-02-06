NHL News
NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0
NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board: Which names are among those in the NHL most likely to be traded?
With the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline a month away, the buzz around potential moves intensifies. Teams evaluate their rosters, factoring in their playoff odds, and exploring deals to address critical needs. Whether it’s acquiring a game-changing forward, a reliable defenseman, or freeing up cap space, the trade market is set to deliver some blockbuster moves. And as the roster freeze kicks in on Friday, some teams are getting ahead of the rest of the market.
Despite the fact some big names have already been moved — including Mikko Rantanen, Marcus Pettersson, Martin Necas, and others — this year’s trade bait board is packed with intriguing names—veteran stars looking for a fresh start, pending free agents who could be valuable rentals, and players on expiring contracts whose teams may choose to capitalize on their value.
These 20 names represent some of the most likely—and most exciting—candidates to be on the move before the deadline.
NHL Trade Talk Top 20 Trade Bait Board
|Board Ranking
|Player
|Team & Contract
|Interested Teams
|1
|Brock Nelson
|NYI 1 YR/$6M
|DAL, EDM, TOR
|2
|Casey Mittelstadt
|COL
2 YRS/$5.7M
|BOS, CGY, WIN
|3
|Dylan Cozens
|BUF
5 YRS/$7.1M
|CGY, PHI, VAN
|4
|Chris Kreider
|NYR 2 YRS/$6.5M
|BOS, CAR, TOR
|5
|Ryan Lindgren
|NYR
1 YR/$4.5M
|EDM, DET, TB
|6
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|SEA
1 YR/$5.4M
|CBJ, UTH, VAN
|7
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|PHI 3 YRS/$5.1M
|CGY, UTH, VAN
|8
|Bowen Byram
|BUF 1 YR/$3.8M
|FLA, SEA, VAN
|9
|John Gibson
|ANA 3 YRS/$6.4M
|CAR, DET, EDM
|10
|Jamie Oleksiak
|SEA
1 YR/ $4.6M
|CBJ, DAL, TOR
|11
|Scott Laughton
|PHI
2 YRS/$3M
|OTT, TBL, TOR
|12
|Trent Frederic
|BOS 1 YR/$2.3M
|LAK, STL, WIN
|13
|Brandon Tanev
|SEA
1YR/$3.5M
|BOS, EDM, TOR
|14
|Gustav Nyquist
|NSH
1 YR/$3.1M
|CAR, COL, FLA
|15
|Kyle Palmieri
|NYI
1 YR/$5M
|MIN, NJD, WIN
|16
|Ryan Donato
|CHI
1 YR/$2M
|CAR, FLA, LAK
|17
|Alex Kerfoot
|UHC
1 YR/$3.5M
|COL, DAL, VGK
|18
|Jason Zucker
|BUF
1 YR/$5M
|FLA, NJD, VGK
|19
|Jake Evans
|MTL1 YR/$1.7M
|CGY, TBL, WSH
|20
|David Savard
|MTL
1 YR/ $3.5M
|DAL, EDM, LAK
|21
|Yanni Gourde
|SEA 1 YR/$5.1M
|DAL, TBL, TOR
|22
|Alexandar Georgiev
|SJS 1 YR/$2.9M
|DET, LAK, PIT
|23
|Nick Bjugstad
|UHC
1 YR/$2.1M
|EDM, MIN, TOR
|24
|Reilly Smith
|NYR
1 YR/ $3.7M
|COL, NJD, VGK
|25
|Nick Robertson
|TOR 1YR/$875K
|CBJ, SEA, UTH
|26
|Ryan O’Reilly
|NSH3YRS/$4.5M
|BOS, COL, TOR
|27
|Ivan Provorov
|CBJ 1 YR/$4.7M
|FLA, TBL, WSH
|28
|Jeff Skinner
|EDM1 YR/$3M
|DAL, TBL, COL, LAK
|29
|Barclay Goodrow
|SJS2 YRS/$3.6M
|COL, TBL, VGK
|30
|Brian Dumoulin
|ANA1 YR/$3.1M
|EDM, MIN, WIN
Next: Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk’s 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board 3.0
NHL Trade Talk's 2024-25 Top 20 Trade Bait Board: Which names are among those...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Canucks Snagged Oilers’ Trade Target In Early Deadline Deal
The Vancouver Canucks acquired Drew O'Connor in a trade, but the Edmonton Oilers were...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 2 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Canadiens, Oilers & Penguins
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 6), Canadiens lose to Kings in back-to-back, Oilers...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers’ Ty Emberson Makes Agency Change, Affecting Negotiations
Ty Emberson has changed agencies, which means either troubles negotiating a contract with the...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 hours ago
Is Current Flames Roster Playoff Bound Without Deadline Trades?
The Calgary Flames are better than people expected, but are they good enough to...
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Sidney Crosby Leaves Penguins Practice: 4 Nations Tournament Update
Sidney Crosby left Pittsburgh Penguins practice on Thursday and did drills by himself. His...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Lightning Pushing for Depth; Team Eyeing Two Big Names
The Tampa Bay Lightning are in the Eastern wildcard race. With the deadline close,...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 14 hours ago
Oilers Let Lead Slip, But Win 4-3 in Overtime vs Blackhawks
The Edmonton Oilers won in overtime over the Chicago Blackhawks, almost letting the game...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 15 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Canucks, Oilers, Maple Leafs, Sabres
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 5: Canucks extend Pettersson, Oilers Bouchard's solid play, Leafs,...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Canucks Sign Marcus Pettersson to 6-Year Extension
The Vancouver Canucks have signed Marcus Pettersson to a six-year contract extension worth $5.5...