Huge Stolarz News: Kraken vs Maple Leafs Game Preview

For Ontario-based Toronto Maple Leafs fans, it’ll be a stay-up-late affair tonight as their Maple Leafs (32-19-2) hit the road against the Seattle Kraken (23-28-4) in Seattle. Fans might need a Tim’s double-double because the puck is set to drop at 10:00 PM Eastern Time. For the Maple Leafs, this game is centered on building on a strong season and gaining some of the momentum they lost with their recent three-game skid.

One way or another, the Maple Leafs seem to be heading into the playoffs. Their opposition, the Kraken, is barely hanging on by a thread.

Anthony Stolarz to Start Against Kraken Tonight

After a 24-game absence due to a knee injury, Anthony Stolarz is set to return to the crease tonight against the Kraken. This is big news because he’ll get his first start since December 12th, when he faced his former team, the Anaheim Ducks. While Stolarz has only played one game against Seattle, he’s been excellent. He has a .962 save percentage in his one game against them. With Stolarz back in action, Matt Murray moves to the minors. Now, Stolarz will share goaltending duties with Joseph Woll for the foreseeable future.

Maple Leafs fans have to hope Stolarz comes back with the same skillset he showed at the start of the season. He’s been beyond good when he’s been healthy, and his return adds depth to Toronto’s goalie rotation. Can the team head into the season’s final stretch showing the same momentum with which it started? They now have two strong goalies healthy. That should be exciting for Maple Leafs fans.

Mitch Marner Cleared to Return Against Kraken

Mitch Marner is also back in the lineup tonight against the Kraken after missing Tuesday’s win over the Calgary Flames due to a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old forward has put up multiple-point games in five of his last 13. In that span, he’s scored only three goals but put up 16 assists and a plus-7 rating. His return boosts the team’s top-six forwards as they look to continue their strong play on the road.

With Marner back, expect to see a new-look lineup. At least for a time, it would seem that Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Max Domi will form the first line. Last season, Domi was an assist machine feeding the big dogs like Matthews. William Nylander, John Tavares, and Marner will make up the second. This change in the forward lines signals a possible new energy for Toronto’s offense, which averages 3.11 goals per game.

Max Domi needs more production. Can the new line change be beneficial?

What Should Maple Leafs Fans Watch For Tonight?

The Maple Leafs have had the upper hand over the Kraken throughout their history. In seven games, they’ve won six. Over that stretch, they’ve outscored Seattle 29-17. Toronto is also throwing a shutout in Seattle, boasting a 3-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena. In short, they’ve been dominant (outscoring the Kraken by 14 goals to three goals) in those three games. Can the team throw up a five-spot against the Kraken tonight as well?

Despite their struggles this season, Seattle has found a bright spot in the crease with Joey Daccord. The Kraken goaltender has been impressive with a .916 save percentage, ranking sixth in the NHL. Still, he’ll need to bring his best game tonight to keep Toronto from scoring “big at the bay.”

