Insider: Leafs In on “Potential” Brayden Schenn Trade by Blues

TSN’s Darren Dreger is reporting that the St. Louis Blues might be open to the idea of trading center Brayden Schenn ahead of this season’s NHL Trade Deadline. A shocking development, Dreger notes that the return would have to be mammoth and suggested the Toronto Maple Leafs might be interested.

Dreger noted:

“Some believe there’s potential of Brayden Schenn being traded by the St. Louis Blues. He is their captain, he does have a full no-trade clause. It is a complicated process. We also know Doug Armstrong, the general manager, very well, and how aggressive he can be, and the Blues are underachieving right now. So yes, the top contenders, looking at the market, looking for a center are interested, and that would include the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Dreger asked if there is a team that is willing to pay the huge return the Blues are going to ask for. He wasn’t sure. “It’s too soon to say, but I do believe that we are at least testing or gauging the market to see what that level of interest is, and ultimately, probably have to make that call in the weeks ahead.”

A Schenn Trade Would Be a Shocker Out of St. Louis

If the Blues look to trade Schenn, it has to suggest there is some impatience happening with that team and the Blues aren’t pleased with what Schenn has done this season. Either that, or they feel the market is so shy of suitable centers, a team will be open to overpaying for Schenn.

Brayden Schenn trade talk Blues

Schenn has 11 goals and 30 points in 54 games. He’s locked into a deal at $6.5 million per season until the 2027-28 campaign. The cost certainty on a player like Schenn may also be attractive to some teams. To get a regular 50-plus point player for that kind of money as the cap increases has value.

How much value? It sounds like the Blues are looking to find out. How the Maple Leafs make this work on their salary cap or what they might be willing to give back in a trade is also going to be fascinating to see.

