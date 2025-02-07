Connor Bedard Claps Back at Analysts’ Criticism of His “Soft” Play

No one expected the Chicago Blackhawks to contend for the Stanley Cup this season. And from my perspective, there’s been plenty of sympathy for Connor Bedard, whose desire to win has been hindered by joining a rebuilding team. That said, at times, Bedard might be his own worst enemy.

Connor Bedard Blackhawks NHL Trade Talk

Mark Messier Doesn’t Mince Words About Bedard’s Need to Work Harder

In a recent Blackhawks loss to the Florida Panthers, old-school and tough-as-nails Hall of Famer Mark Messier took a shot at the Blackhawks’ young forward for what he thought was a lack of dialing it in. For Messier, it isn’t the way any NHL player should play. One might also conclude that he expects more from Connor Bedard because of the young star’s status and expected potential throughout the NHL.



While Bedard might not have reached his highest potential yet, for Messier, that’s no reason he should be coasting. As a team leader, even if you are a teenager, you’ve got to be aware of how your attitude and on-ice play will impact your teammates. If you’re going to be the leader, you have to step up, starting now.

What Messier Found Problematic in Bedard’s Play

Messier called out Bedard for what he saw as a “soft” defensive play. Bedard, an offensive bright spot for the struggling Blackhawks this season, made a defensive lapse that led to a crucial Panthers goal. As Sam Reinhart got open in front of the Blackhawks’ net, Bedard failed to engage in a battle, letting the Panthers capitalize.

Messier didn’t hold back when discussing Bedard’s performance. He spoke straight as an arrow with his criticism:

“This is a choice and a consequence for a young player. He’s soft on his stick, and I’m sorry, the excuses for a young player are over now. He has to be better than that … (he could) destroy the morale of the team.”

Messier pointed out that when a player, especially a young leader like Bedard, doesn’t give full effort in crucial situations, it sets a bad example for the rest of the team.

The So What? of Messier’s Criticism

Messier’s analysis was more than a comment about a simple defensive mistake. The six-time Stanley Cup champion believes teams need consistent buy-in from all players. For a team to grow and get better, as the Blackhawks should want to do, Bedard’s defensive issues (being soft on the puck) represent a glaring problem for an emerging team like the Blackhawks.

Although Bedard plays at nearly a point-a-game pace, he must improve his defense. And, while that might be a work in progress, his “try” (his commitment to hard work) should never wane. In short, Messier implied that Bedard’s defensive play has been lackluster.

Messier is making a point. Talent alone won’t cut it in a league as close in skills from team to team. If Bedard is going to develop into a star, he’s got to build a more solid two-way game.

Bedard Responds to the Critique Today

Messier isn’t the only hockey analyst who has critiqued Bedard’s defensive play. Paul Bissonnette called Bedard’s defensive effort “pond hockey.” in a game against the Edmonton Oilers. He pointed out multiple plays where Bedard made mistakes and said that the Blackhawks are never going to win with Bedard trying things that aren’t going to work at the NHL level. “There are so many little details to his game that he’s lacking right now. Yes, he might put up 30, 35 goals a season and get his 50, 55 assists, playing power play and getting all these minutes, but they’re going to continue to lose hockey games if that’s how he’s playing.”

“That is pond hockey.”@BizNasty2point0 wants to see Bedard take his game to the NHL level and leave the pond hockey behind. pic.twitter.com/ky8GbZqBRu — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 6, 2025

But, after practice today, Bedard responded to the comments made by the TNT panel:

“I’m not watching broadcasts or anything; I’m playing hockey,” he said. “Their job is to say what they see. I couldn’t care less what people on the outside think of me. But I won’t be butthurt if someone says I made a bad play. It’s their job.”

Connor Bedard on recent criticism of him on National Broadcasts



“I don’t need to watch a broadcast to figure out if I made a mistake. I’m going to know.” pic.twitter.com/x2z6ukETBh — CHGO Blackhawks (@CHGO_Blackhawks) February 6, 2025

Bissonnette responded back to fans who stood up for Bedard when the former NHLer and TNT analyst stuck to what he thought was a fair criticism.

“I respect the hell out of Blackhawks fans for having Bedard’s back in all this. The passion isn’t going unnoticed. Can’t wait till Chicago is back in the playoff mix and Connor is lighting the league on fire. In the meantime you can direct your frustration towards me. I can take it. I was a professional speed bag. Still am.”

Bedard Must Address His Lapses, Starting Now

For the Blackhawks to improve, Bedard’s defensive lapses must be addressed. His current minus-24 rating and defensive inefficiencies—like allowing the fourth-most shots and high-danger chances against per 60 minutes at even strength—are unacceptable for a player of his caliber.

Improving defensively is key if Bedard wants to lead the Blackhawks out of their rebuilding phase. As Messier pointed out, the lack of consequences for poor play can harm the team’s overall morale and progression.

Where’s Luke Richardson when we need him?

Related: Salary Cap Jump Sparks Fear Over Bedard’s Blackhawks Contract