Carolina Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 27: Oilers struggling and McDavid unhappy, Boeser trade talk, Canadiens popular, and Leafs on Rantanen.
In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 27), the Edmonton Oilers continue to struggle, losing their fifth in a row on Thursday night. Connor McDavid has also been slumping, and he called out his own game. Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun offered several updates on teams heading into the trade deadline, including the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. Finally, will the Carolina Hurricanes actually trade Mikko Rantanen, and would the Toronto Maple Leafs be in on the talks?
Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:
Oilers Lose Again and McDavid Not Feeling Right
The Oilers lost again on Thursday night. It was a closer game, falling 4-3 to the Florida Panthers, but something has to give. This is not a team that is as bad as they are showing, but things are not trending in the right direction.
McDavid was honest about his game. “I’d be lying if I said I’ve been feeling good out there.” “If I’m not touching the puck, it’s usually a sign that I’m not playing very well,” McDavid admitted. “The more times I touch it means I’ve won more battles, been around it a little bit more. Just haven’t been around it enough.”
Read More About the Recap Here
Canucks Will Try One More Time to Sign Boeser
It is being reported that the Vancouver Canucks will try hard over the next week to see if they can hammer out a deal with Brock Boeser. If not, there is a chance the team could trade him ahead of the deadline. What might be intriguing is to see what approach the team takes after trading him.
Will the Canucks go out and take what they get in the deal and try to add another player to remain competitive? TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports there is a contract extension dialogue happening, but he added, “I don’t know if this one gets done.”
Armia and Evans Getting Interest in Trade Talks
LeBrun reported on Thursday that at least five clubs have contacted the Montreal Canadiens regarding the availability of Joel Armia and Jake Evans. The NHL insider noted that the Canadiens are not feeling pressure to make a move because they are loaded with draft picks from previous deals. That means they can wait for the right deals.
Evans is looking for term on a contract extension and while the Canadiens would like to keep him, they’re only willing to go so far on his next deal.
Do the Maple Leafs Have a Trade Offer for Hurricanes’ Rantanen?
It is being reported that Mikko Rantanen will give the Carolina Hurricanes an indication if he’ll sign a contract before the deadline comes and goes, but nothing is guaranteed. The Hurricanes are trying to get the extension done and several insiders think they’ll keep him for a playoff push regardless of his decision.
However, Sportsnet’s and Toronto Star writer Nick Kypreos wonders if the Toronto Maple Leafs will chase Rantanen if he becomes available. Kypreos even went so far as to say the Leafs have a trade package in mind.
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 27 Posts
- 5 Teams Interested in Canadiens’ Jake Evans and Joel Armia
- Sharks Make Two Forwards Available for Trade This Deadline
- Never Seen Before Stats for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
- Insider Not Sure How Canucks and Boeser Deal “Gets Done”
- NHL Analyst with Strong Case Oilers’ Bouchard is Unfair Scapegoat
- NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Penguins, Oilers, Hurricanes
- Maple Leafs Have Acceptable Trade Offer Prepped for Rantanen
- 2 Potential Deadline Goalie Targets For the Edmonton Oilers
Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers
More News
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 16 seconds ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 27: Oilers struggling and McDavid unhappy, Boeser trade talk,...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 52 minutes ago
5 Teams Interested in Canadiens’ Jake Evans and Joel Armia
Pierre LeBrun notes that at least five teams have called the Montreal Canadiens about...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Sharks Make Two Forwards Available for Trade This Deadline
Sharks prepare for potential trades as GM Mike Grier opens discussions on Luke Kunin...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 hours ago
Never Seen Before Stats for Oilers’ Connor McDavid
Connor McDavid is going through a wild slump with some never before seen stats...
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Insider Not Sure How Canucks and Boeser Deal “Gets Done”
TSN's Pierre LeBrun isn't confident an extension deal gets done between Brock Boeser and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
NHL Analyst with Strong Case Oilers’ Bouchard is Unfair Scapegoat
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard has taken a lot of heat this season and...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 11 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Penguins, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb. 27): Bunting out with an injury, Jeff Skinner...
-
NHL News/ 11 hours ago
Maple Leafs Have Acceptable Trade Offer Prepped for Rantanen
The Maple Leafs have a golden opportunity to make a trade pitch for Mikko...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 23 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Rangers, Kings, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 26: Seth Jones call out Blackhawks, Rangers lose Fox,...
-
New York Rangers/ 1 day ago
Rangers Place Adam Fox on Injured Reserve: Is His Season Over?
Adam Fox of the New York Rangers suffered an injury, but it doesn't look...