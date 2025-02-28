NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Canucks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 27), the Edmonton Oilers continue to struggle, losing their fifth in a row on Thursday night. Connor McDavid has also been slumping, and he called out his own game. Meanwhile, Pierre LeBrun offered several updates on teams heading into the trade deadline, including the Vancouver Canucks and Montreal Canadiens. Finally, will the Carolina Hurricanes actually trade Mikko Rantanen, and would the Toronto Maple Leafs be in on the talks?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 27

Top NHL Trade Talk Recap Story:

Oilers Lose Again and McDavid Not Feeling Right

The Oilers lost again on Thursday night. It was a closer game, falling 4-3 to the Florida Panthers, but something has to give. This is not a team that is as bad as they are showing, but things are not trending in the right direction.

McDavid was honest about his game. “I’d be lying if I said I’ve been feeling good out there.” “If I’m not touching the puck, it’s usually a sign that I’m not playing very well,” McDavid admitted. “The more times I touch it means I’ve won more battles, been around it a little bit more. Just haven’t been around it enough.”

Read More About the Recap Here

Canucks Will Try One More Time to Sign Boeser

It is being reported that the Vancouver Canucks will try hard over the next week to see if they can hammer out a deal with Brock Boeser. If not, there is a chance the team could trade him ahead of the deadline. What might be intriguing is to see what approach the team takes after trading him.

Will the Canucks go out and take what they get in the deal and try to add another player to remain competitive? TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports there is a contract extension dialogue happening, but he added, “I don’t know if this one gets done.”

Read More Than the Recap Here

Armia and Evans Getting Interest in Trade Talks

LeBrun reported on Thursday that at least five clubs have contacted the Montreal Canadiens regarding the availability of Joel Armia and Jake Evans. The NHL insider noted that the Canadiens are not feeling pressure to make a move because they are loaded with draft picks from previous deals. That means they can wait for the right deals.

Evans is looking for term on a contract extension and while the Canadiens would like to keep him, they’re only willing to go so far on his next deal.

Read More Than the Recap Here

Do the Maple Leafs Have a Trade Offer for Hurricanes’ Rantanen?

It is being reported that Mikko Rantanen will give the Carolina Hurricanes an indication if he’ll sign a contract before the deadline comes and goes, but nothing is guaranteed. The Hurricanes are trying to get the extension done and several insiders think they’ll keep him for a playoff push regardless of his decision.

However, Sportsnet’s and Toronto Star writer Nick Kypreos wonders if the Toronto Maple Leafs will chase Rantanen if he becomes available. Kypreos even went so far as to say the Leafs have a trade package in mind.

NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 27 Posts

Related: NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers