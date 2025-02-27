NHL News
Insider Not Sure How Canucks and Boeser Deal “Gets Done”
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun isn’t confident an extension deal gets done between Brock Boeser and the Canucks, which hints a trade could be coming.
TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports there is a contract extension dialogue happening between the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser’s camp, but it’s not clear if the two sides are gaining any ground. The talks are typical, argued the insider, but he added, “I don’t know if this one gets done.” He wonders if it’s because the team isn’t sure where the club is headed or if all sides feel it’s time for a fresh start.
LeBrun wouldn’t go so far as to suggest that Boeser is looking for a new beginning or ready to move on, but he did suggest that time is running out and everyone should be ready for the possibility a trade happens before next Friday. If a deal was going to be had, the feeling is it would be done by now. Elliotte Friedman believes the issue is term and the Canucks don’t want to go past five years.
Boeser has flown a bit under the radar because of the J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson drama, but time is running out. The Canucks don’t want to walk into the summer without an extension, and if there is a feeling Boeser won’t sign, the organization has until March 7 to trade him.
The Canucks Are Hitting Crunch Time on Boeser
No confirmed extension puts the Canucks in a tough position. They don’t want to lose the player for nothing in the summer. “It’s crunch time,” said LeBrun and noted that the Canucks have to make a tough decision. Friedman says they don’t want to make their team worse, so the question becomes can they move him and get something else?
Boeser has a 10-team no-trade option in his contract, so he’s got some say in how this goes. That said, it still leaves the Canucks with several options to move the forward.
Next: NHL Analyst with Strong Case Oilers’ Bouchard is Unfair Scapegoat
More News
-
NHL News/ 4 minutes ago
Insider Not Sure How Canucks and Boeser Deal “Gets Done”
TSN's Pierre LeBrun isn't confident an extension deal gets done between Brock Boeser and...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 50 minutes ago
NHL Analyst with Strong Case Oilers’ Bouchard is Unfair Scapegoat
Edmonton Oilers defenseman Evan Bouchard has taken a lot of heat this season and...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Penguins, Oilers, Hurricanes
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb. 27): Bunting out with an injury, Jeff Skinner...
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Have Acceptable Trade Offer Prepped for Rantanen
The Maple Leafs have a golden opportunity to make a trade pitch for Mikko...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 14 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Rangers, Kings, Oilers, Blackhawks
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 26: Seth Jones call out Blackhawks, Rangers lose Fox,...
-
New York Rangers/ 19 hours ago
Rangers Place Adam Fox on Injured Reserve: Is His Season Over?
Adam Fox of the New York Rangers suffered an injury, but it doesn't look...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 22 hours ago
Insider Puts 4 Sabres on Trade Bait List: Who Goes, Who Stays?
The Buffalo Sabres have several big names on the NHL trade deadline list: will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Oilers Reclaim Travis Dermott to Add Depth on Defense
The Edmonton Oilers have reclaimed Travis Dermott off waivers from the Minnesota Wild to...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 23 hours ago
Insider: Kings Open to Young Star Trade to Beat Oilers, Knights?
An NHL insider says Quinton Byfield is a trade name to watch as the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
4 Veteran Defensemen the Oilers Could Target in Deadline Trades
If the Edmonton Oilers want to trade for a veteran blueliner, there are plenty...