Insider Not Sure How Canucks and Boeser Deal “Gets Done”

TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports there is a contract extension dialogue happening between the Vancouver Canucks and Brock Boeser’s camp, but it’s not clear if the two sides are gaining any ground. The talks are typical, argued the insider, but he added, “I don’t know if this one gets done.” He wonders if it’s because the team isn’t sure where the club is headed or if all sides feel it’s time for a fresh start.

LeBrun wouldn’t go so far as to suggest that Boeser is looking for a new beginning or ready to move on, but he did suggest that time is running out and everyone should be ready for the possibility a trade happens before next Friday. If a deal was going to be had, the feeling is it would be done by now. Elliotte Friedman believes the issue is term and the Canucks don’t want to go past five years.

Boeser has flown a bit under the radar because of the J.T. Miller and Elias Pettersson drama, but time is running out. The Canucks don’t want to walk into the summer without an extension, and if there is a feeling Boeser won’t sign, the organization has until March 7 to trade him.

The Canucks Are Hitting Crunch Time on Boeser

No confirmed extension puts the Canucks in a tough position. They don’t want to lose the player for nothing in the summer. “It’s crunch time,” said LeBrun and noted that the Canucks have to make a tough decision. Friedman says they don’t want to make their team worse, so the question becomes can they move him and get something else?

Did the Canucks slap Brock Boeser in the face with the Marcus Pettersson deal?

Boeser has a 10-team no-trade option in his contract, so he’s got some say in how this goes. That said, it still leaves the Canucks with several options to move the forward.

