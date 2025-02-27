Never Seen Before Stats for Oilers’ Connor McDavid

On Thursday, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid stood in front of the media and was honest and forthright with a recent assessment of his game. He is facing one of the most uncharacteristic slumps of his NHL career, highlighted by a glaring lack of offense at even strength. McDavid has gone eight consecutive games without recording a point at five-on-five and has not been on the ice for a goal at even strength in the past six contests. It’s very unlike McDavid to be this ineffective.

The Oilers have been outscored 10-0 at five-on-five with McDavid on the ice, a statistic almost unheard of for the superstar forward.

“If I’m not touching the puck, it’s usually a sign that I’m not playing very well,” McDavid admitted. “The more times I touch it means I’ve won more battles, been around it a little bit more. Just haven’t been around it enough.”

The 27-year-old’s struggles have led to growing concerns about his performance, especially as he’s on pace for his first sub-100-point season in a full NHL campaign. Some wondered if he was dealing with an injury. It’s more likely he’s fatigued. It’s possible an ankle injury earlier this season is attributing to this setback, but he didn’t say as much.

The Oilers need their superstar to bounce back tonight against the Florida Panthers. It’s a crucial matchup as they try to break their slump, and the team should be motivated, seeing as the Panthers defeated them in the Cup Final last season. McDavid said, “I gotta find a way to get going here. Big emotional week, exciting week last week and back to reality pretty quick,” he said ahead of the game.

McDavid is going through a major slump for the Oilers, what’s with his stats?

Some Unheard of Stats For McDavid

Sports 1440’s Jason Gregor tweeted, “Never seen before stats for McDavid. Eight games without a point 5×5. Six games without being on the ice for a goal 5×5. Outscored 10-0 at 5×5 over last six games. He said he needs to get going. Rare you hear that from him. Expect some jump tonight for #97.”

Despite the slump, McDavid is approaching a major career milestone. With 698 assists in 697 games, he is on the verge of joining Wayne Gretzky and Mario Lemieux as the only players in NHL history to reach 700 assists in fewer than 700 games. If he records two assists in his next two outings, he will achieve yet another historic feat.

