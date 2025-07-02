Blues Sign Pius Suter to Two-Year Deal Worth $4 Million AAV

The St. Louis Blues made a notable addition on the second day of NHL free agency, signing Swiss forward Pius Suter to a two-year contract carrying a $4 million average annual value. The signing, reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli and confirmed by TSN’s Chris Johnston, adds proven depth to the Blues’ forward group.

Pius Suter is signing a two-year, $4M AAV contract with the Blues, per @frank_seravalli pic.twitter.com/kc0SQy0X3J — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) July 2, 2025

Suter, 28, spent the 2024-25 season with the Vancouver Canucks, posting 25 goals and 46 points across 81 games. He has 39 goals in the past two seasons in Vancouver, meaning he’s got the ability to add consistent offense.

Rick Dhaliwal reports, “Canucks never could get to 4M with Suter, believe Suter was willing to give Canucks a discount, he really liked Vancouver.”

He is known as a smart, shutdown scoring centre who limits chances against him. He’s also solid on offense because he can find space and get behind opposing defenses.

With Suter now in the fold, the Blues hope his versatility and two-way play can help solidify their middle-six forward group heading into the 2025–26 season.

Next: Boeser Turned Down Major Offers to Stay with Canucks