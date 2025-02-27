Maple Leafs Have Acceptable Trade Offer Prepped for Rantanen

Sportsnet’s and Toronto Star writer Nick Kypreos is all over the idea of the Toronto Maple Leafs pushing hard to acquire rental winger Mikko Rantanen. Suggesting it looks like the Carolina Hurricanes are going to have a difficult time getting Rantanen signed, it opens the door for several teams to make a pitch, and the Leafs should “rise above the rest and make this incredibly consequential trade going into the playoffs and a crucial off-season.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs have a rare chance to land an elite rental winger and Kypreos argues they need to act fast. With the Chicago Blackhawks retaining 50% of his $9.25 million cap hit, and the potential for Carolina or another team to do the same if he’s traded again, Toronto could fit the star forward under the cap without much trouble. It just becomes a matter of having the assets to send back in a trade that the Hurricanes would like.

He adds:

“If the Leafs are able to satisfy the Hurricanes’ trade demands — a package that includes one of their top prospects, Easton Cowan or Fraser Minten, plus Bobby McMann and a draft pick should do it — Rantanen could be the perfect rental player.”

Why Is Rantanen The Perfect Fit for the Maple Leafs?

The Leafs have been looking for an elite secondary scorer to play behind Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander, and John Tavares. Their power play has also struggled. Rantanen can improve in both areas and perhaps better than any other player who will be available.

What makes him so appealing isn’t just his on-ice production. It’s the fact he can be had for such a low salary. “Players of his ilk are rarely made available — let alone twice in one season,” Kypreos writes.

Mikko Rantanen an option for the Toronto Maple Leafs

And, if things work out, adding Rantanen wouldn’t just be a short-term boost for a playoff run. Kypreos believes that Rantanen could learn to like it in Toronto, and should Mitch Marner leave in free agency, the Leafs can take a swing at signing Rantanen.

Maple Leafs Need to Beat Others to the Punch

With Florida potentially eyeing Rantanen now that Matthew Tkachuk is out, the Leafs would have to make a better offer than the reigning Stanley Cup champions. They’ll also need to outbid teams like Vegas, who are in on everyone. Expect Edmonton to step up, as will others.

