Edmonton Oilers
Oilers Sign Replacement For Brown On Bargain 1-Year Deal
Curtis Lazar signs a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Is he the replacement for Connor Brown?
The Edmonton Oilers have added another forward in free agency, signing former Edmonton Oil King Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000. Bob Stauffer writes, “Hard-working, honest right-shot Center (51.2% on face-offs last season). Slots in as a 4C for the Oilers who can PK as well.”
Return of the King‼️?— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 2, 2025
Former @EdmOilKings star Curtis Lazar is coming back to Edmonton as the #Oilers have signed the forward to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000. pic.twitter.com/NFi1WvoW4G
At first glance, this appears to be Edmonton’s response to losing Connor Brown on a four-year deal to the New Jersey Devils. Lazar comes from the Devils, where he scored 21 points in 123 games. Clearly, while he doesn’t offer the same level of offense as Brown did, Lazar is a strong two-way player who can kill penalties and add some truculence. At 6 feet and over 200 lbs, Lazar doesn’t mind mixing it up, even if he’s not known as a nasty or mean forward.
Lazar has spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. He has never scored more than eight goals in a single season. He may not be a regular in the lineup and could battle with Noah Philp and/or Max Jones for a roster spot.
No one will qualify this as a home run signing, but this could be a sneaky effective pick up at a very low cost to the Oilers — something they needed to do with a tight salary cap situation. The Oilers also took a calculated risk on Andrew Mangiapane in free agency on Tuesday, adding the forward from the Washington Capitals for two years at $3.6 million per season.
Next: Oilers Sign Andrew Mangiapane to 2-Year Deal
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 29 seconds ago
Oilers Sign Replacement For Brown On Bargain 1-Year Deal
Curtis Lazar signs a one-year deal with the Edmonton Oilers. Is he the replacement...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Under Fire for Roster Decisions—Pressure on Mangiapane
After falling short in back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals against the Florida Panthers, the Edmonton...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 hours ago
Cody Ceci Signs Surprising Deal with Kings
The Kings bolster their blue line with Cody Ceci and Brian Dumoulin, while adding...
-
NHL News/ 24 hours ago
Nate Schmidt Signs Three-Year Deal with Utah Mammoth
Defenseman Nate Schmidt has cashed in and signed a three-year deal with the Utah...
-
Bowen Byram Trade Talk Red Hot, Offer Sheet Being Considered
Buffalo weighs trading Bowen Byram as interest builds and offer sheet threat looms, signaling...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Corey Perry Finalizing Free Agency Deal with Oilers Rival
Veteran winger Corey Perry draws interest ahead of free agency after strong playoff performance...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 1 day ago
Canadiens Trade Logan Mailloux to Blues, Not Part Of Bigger Move
The Canadiens traded promising defenseman Logan Mailloux to the Blues, giving him a fresh...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Jake Allen Signs 5-Year Extension with Devils at Bargain Price
Goaltender Jake Allen has signed a five-year extension with the New Jersey Devils at...
-
Demko’s New Deal with Canucks a Whopper, Trade Feels Inevitable
Thatcher Demko has signed a three-year, $8.5 million per season extension with the Vancouver...
-
Golden Knights Make Marner Trade Official, Leafs Say Emotional Goodbye
The Golden Knights land star winger Mitch Marner in a trade with Toronto and...