Oilers Sign Replacement For Brown On Bargain 1-Year Deal

The Edmonton Oilers have added another forward in free agency, signing former Edmonton Oil King Curtis Lazar to a one-year contract with an average annual value of $775,000. Bob Stauffer writes, “Hard-working, honest right-shot Center (51.2% on face-offs last season). Slots in as a 4C for the Oilers who can PK as well.”

At first glance, this appears to be Edmonton’s response to losing Connor Brown on a four-year deal to the New Jersey Devils. Lazar comes from the Devils, where he scored 21 points in 123 games. Clearly, while he doesn’t offer the same level of offense as Brown did, Lazar is a strong two-way player who can kill penalties and add some truculence. At 6 feet and over 200 lbs, Lazar doesn’t mind mixing it up, even if he’s not known as a nasty or mean forward.

Lazar has spent time with the Buffalo Sabres, Boston Bruins, Ottawa Senators, Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks. He has never scored more than eight goals in a single season. He may not be a regular in the lineup and could battle with Noah Philp and/or Max Jones for a roster spot.

No one will qualify this as a home run signing, but this could be a sneaky effective pick up at a very low cost to the Oilers — something they needed to do with a tight salary cap situation. The Oilers also took a calculated risk on Andrew Mangiapane in free agency on Tuesday, adding the forward from the Washington Capitals for two years at $3.6 million per season.

