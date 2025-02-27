2 Potential Deadline Goalie Targets For the Edmonton Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a very strange situation. Even with all the firepower up front, they can’t win games, largely thanks to their goaltending. Stuart Skinner has played poorly since the NHL returned from the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. The Oilers are 0-3 and have been outscored 17-7 in those games. With the NHL Trade Deadline just nine days away, the Oilers will need to do something or risk throwing away their entire season. There are a few goalies on the trade block that the Oilers could target. So, let’s take a look at two options for them.

The Oilers have to make a splash in net—they need to solidify their crease before the playoffs start. St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington proved during the 4-Nations tournament that he can still step up in big moments and find success.

Binnington has already shown he can lead a team to the Stanley Cup. Even in a pressure-cooker Game 7 in Boston, he still helped his team win. Given his recent play, the only real deterrent for the Oilers would be if the asking price is too high. However, if Edmonton views goaltending as their biggest weakness, they may need to pay up to improve their team.

The next option would be John Gibson of the Anaheim Ducks. Although he is currently injured, he would fit the mold in Edmonton and be given the starting role. It appears Gibson may be looking for a team that allows him to be “the guy.” Right now, he would get a lengthy run at that. The only caveat is that he has full control over where he ends up.

John Gibson Oilers Goalie Target

But this may be the year he agrees to waive his clause to join a team that gives him the best chance to win the Cup. The asking price for Gibson may be lower than Binnington’s based on recent performances. Regardless, if Edmonton wants to win now, they need to address their biggest area of need—goaltending.

There are a few other names that could be on the Oilers’ watch list, like Karel Vejmelka and Connor Ingram of the Utah Hockey Club. But as of right now, Utah is in the thick of a wild-card race and will need both goalies. There’s also Alex Lyon from the Detroit Red Wings, Joonas Korpisalo of the Boston Bruins, or Dan Vladar of the Calgary Flames.

At the end of the day, the Oilers need to figure this out fast before games start slipping away.

