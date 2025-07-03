Oilers Fans Debate Unconventional Idea Involving Darnell Nurse

In the wake of the Edmonton Oilers’ recent playoff disappointment and a, thus far, relatively slow free agency period, an unusual suggestion has sparked debate among fans and media outlets who cover the team: moving high-priced defenseman Darnell Nurse to a forward role.

The idea, initially floated a couple of seasons ago, was once again brought up by the Tough Call Podcast and referenced by David Staples of the Edmonton Journal. There is no indication the Oilers are even considering such a move, but, as Staples writes, “This idea won’t go away. Worth a try?”

Darnell Nurse Edmonton Oilers defenseman

The proposal stems from Nurse’s inconsistencies as an overpriced defenseman. Moving him to forward doesn’t alleviate the Oilers’ salary cap issues when it comes to the player, but it might allow Edmonton to shuffle things around, deepening their forward corps and adding a less expensive piece on the blue line.

This wouldn’t be a first in the NHL. Brent Burns has played forward in the past, as had former NHL Dustin Byfuglien.

What Would Be the Benefits of Nurse Playing Forward?

With Nurse carrying a hefty $9.25 million cap hit through 2028, some observers have suggested that shifting him to the wing could maximize his physicality and size, similar to how Byfuglien once thrived, using his size on the forecheck. Nurse can be nasty, but the Oilers often want him to limit his aggressiveness because he eats so many minutes. At forward, he could potentially open space for Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

However, historical NHL position changes have been rare and often unsuccessful. It also leaves the Oilers in a position where they would have to find another top-four defenseman.

As of today, the Nurse-to-wing idea is little more than an idea, as is speculation of a trade. That was floated out there as well, some wondering if the Oilers could send Nurse to the Los Angeles Kings and reunited the defenseman with his old GM in Ken Holland.

