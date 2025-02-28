Carolina Hurricanes
Hurricanes Await Decision by Mikko Rantanen, Given Timeline
The Carolina Hurricanes are hoping Mikko Rantanen will sign, but they are waiting on his decision. How long will they wait?
Mikko Rantanen had a multi-point night on Thursday, showing signs of life after joining the Carolina Hurricanes. However, his long-term future with the team remains uncertain. As reported on TSN’s Insider Trading, Rantanen’s camp is expected to provide the Hurricanes with an update on contract talks in the coming days.
Chris Johnston also notes, “While several teams have inquired about a trade, Carolina hasn’t yet received or asked for a single offer.” The consensus feeling seems to be that the Hurricanes will only trade Rantanen if they feel he’s absolutely leaving. Even then, they might hang onto him for a playoff run and take their chances.
Will The Hurricanes Get Caught Making the Same Mistake Twice?
The Colorado Avalanche moved Rantanen before the deadline to avoid losing control over his contract situation. They seemed to feel the writing was on the wall, even though reports are Rantanen was shocked by the trade and devastated when it happened. Now, the Hurricanes face a similar dilemma, only with a player who is not emotionally tied to the organization.
The positive, assuming the deadline passes and he remains on the roster, is that they will be the only team eligible to sign him to an eight-year deal. The negative is that they had the same advantage with Jake Guentzel this past summer, and it didn’t matter.
This past off-season, the Hurricanes waited too long to match Jake Guentzel’s salary expectations, ultimately losing him in free agency to the Tampa Bay Lightning. In an attempt to avoid the same fate, Carolina has already made a generous offer. Elliotte Friedman notes that they aren’t up to the $14 million per season he might command on the open market, but they appear willing to go slightly over $100 million. Whether that offer is enough remains to be seen.
Now the Hurricanes Have to Wait
If Rantanen delays his decision or outright rejects an extension, the Hurricanes may be forced to explore trade options before the deadline. They have about a week to make up their minds.
Friedman adds that this situation isn’t necessarily holding up the trade market, but it does create a ripple effect as teams interested in acquiring him must ensure they have the necessary assets available.
For now, Carolina’s priority remains signing Rantanen. They are also reportedly trying to re-sign Taylor Hall.
