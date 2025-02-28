5 Teams Interested in Canadiens’ Jake Evans and Joel Armia

As the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 7, several teams are expressing interest in Montreal Canadiens forwards Jake Evans and Joel Armia. According to TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, clubs have reached out regarding the availability of both players. Speculation is that discussions have been both about just one player and others have looked at landing the two in a single trade.

Evans and Armia are set to become unrestricted free agents, and LeBrun listed the Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, and Minnesota Wild as the teams he said are looking.

As much as the two players are garnering interest, Hughes has made it clear to teams that the Canadiens are not in a position where they have to make a trade. Montreal already possesses a wealth of draft picks due to their ongoing rebuild and will only consider moving the forwards in the right trade.

Earlier this month, LeBrun reported that Montreal and Evans had exchanged contract extension numbers but remained far apart in negotiations. While things could change with one phone call, the growing interest from multiple teams suggests Evans is a strong candidate to be moved before the deadline.

Armia, meanwhile, said he’s not looking to be moved. “Yes, my agent is talking with the team, but I prefer not to think about it. I just want to focus on trying to help the team win games,” he said.

Evans and Armia Are Useful Players

Both Evans and Armia could be strong additions for playoff-bound teams. Evans, a versatile two-way center, is strong on faceoffs and a solid penalty-killer. As a depth option, his $1.7 million cap hit is affordable. The issue becomes re-signing the player if a team sees him as more than a rental. He’s said to be looking for a big contract, with Craig Button of TSN saying, “I’d be happy to sign Jake Evans. Term is going to be a big part of this. There’s no way I’m giving Jake Evans five years.”

Armia is a veteran winger who is solid defensively, has postseason experience, is physical, and can score. The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly one of the more aggressive teams in the mix.

The Canadiens Will Wait for the Right Deal

As trade talks intensify leading up to the deadline, the Canadiens are in a strong negotiating position. Hughes isn’t desperate to make a deal, meaning teams will need to present serious offers to land either Evans or Armia.

