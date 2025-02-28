Sharks Make Two Forwards Available for Trade This Deadline

The NHL Trade Deadline is days away and trade talk in San Jose has done anything but quiet down. After trading away Mikael Granlund and Cody Ceci to the Dallas Stars, Sharks GM Mike Grier might look to continue trading his top players. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that the organization has made forwards Luke Kunin and Nico Sturm available in trade discussions.

Kunin, 27, and Sturm, 29, are both on expiring deals, which make them unrestricted free agents this offseason. Kunin carries a $2.75 million cap hit, while Sturm carries a slightly lower $2 million cap hit.

Despite reports that teams have inquired about defenseman Mario Ferraro, the Sharks don’t appear interested in moving him at this time. Pagnotta also noted that trading goaltenders Alexandar Georgiev and Vitek Vanecek are unlikely due to their contracts. With only one retention slot remaining, the Sharks aren’t expected to use it, especially since both goalies are on expiring deals.

Kunin, Sturm Odd Men Out in San Jose

Kunin has recorded 18 points this season, including 11 goals and seven assists across 59 games. Over his three-year tenure with the team, he has played a total of 167 games. Earlier this season, he was considered one of San Jose’s notable trade candidates, and with the deadline approaching, his value could increase. As demand for a reliable bottom-six forward grows, Kunin remains a strong fit for teams looking to add depth.

Sturm, on the other hand, has only played 43 games this season, recording eleven points (five goals and six assists). Sturm broke out as a reliable forward for the Sharks in the 2022-23 season when he recorded 26 points (14g, 12a) in 74 games. While his stat line may have shrunk since then, he still carries that important role in San Jose. At 6’3”, 209 lbs, many teams may be calling out of interest.

