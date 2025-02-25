NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers

Welcome to today’s NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (February 25). Each morning, we’ll bring you three key NHL stories. Here, you can stay updated on the latest team wins and losses, trade talk, and player news from around the NHL.

As the Edmonton Oilers get set to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning and try to rebound from two terrible performances this past weekend, their GM has clarified their stance on goaltending ahead of the trade deadline. Meanwhile, several insiders seem to believe Marner’s fate is sealed this season with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Finally, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to trade defenseman Erik Karlsson, but can they find a trade partner?

Oilers Face Lightning, Sticking With Their Goaltenders

The Oilers will take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night. After allowing 13 goals against versus the Flyers and Capitals, Edmonton needs a solid performance from their goalies, especially in light of news that the organization is sticking with them this season.

Despite speculation that the Oilers could and should be looking at upgrading that position, NHL insider Frank Seravalli noted on The Daily Faceoff podcast, that GM Stan Bowman made it clear that goaltending is not a priority. “He said point blank, ‘Don’t need to add a goalie.”

Can the Oilers get back to their winning ways? They’ll need more than just a good outing from their goalies. Connor McDavid noted the team has been flat since the 4 Nations Break and Evan Bouchard has been front and center as critics bash awful performances from the blue line.

Penguins Open to Trading Karlsson

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe. is reporting that the Pittsburgh Penguins would trade defenseman Erik Karlsson “in a heartbeat” if they could find a taker. Yohe writes, “An Eastern Conference executive told me, “Karlsson is out there, but Pittsburgh would have to retain (salary).”

Karlsson, 33, carries a $10 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season. He had a solid performance at the 4 Nations Face-off tournament, but is that enough? Does one good run for Team Sweden make at least one team believe Karlsson has the stuff left at his salary to be a difference-maker in the playoffs?

The Penguins take on the Flyers Tuesday night. Another good game from Karlsson (and continued solid outings) could make him someone worth watching, particularly if GM Kyle Dubas is eager to move him and flexible in trade discussions.

Brad Marchand Not Interested in Moving to a Contender

Talk continues to surround Brad Marchand of the Boston Bruins. When asked about the trade deadline, he remained steadfast in his desire to stay with the team and when asked about a chance to win or join a contender, he responded, ‘That doesn’t really interest me’.

Brad Marchand denies extension Bruins

Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic quoted Marchand on Tuesday: “I’ve always planned on playing here my entire career. That hasn’t changed.” Marchand noted that the Bruins are aware of that. “I think everyone’s aware of that. “It’s a gift to play for this team. I take a tremendous pride in it. So yeah, that’s the goal.”

The Bruins will face the Maple Leafs Tuesday night. When Chris Johnston was asked about rumors linking the Maple Leafs to Marchand, he cited how some players just never feel comfortable going from one team to a rival. He gets the sense that would be the case for Marchand.

