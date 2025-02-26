NHL Trade Talk Recap: Oilers, Leafs, Penguins, Bruins

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap (Feb. 25), the Edmonton Oilers lost again, and Evander Kane‘s return can’t come soon enough. The Oilers are lacking grit and physicality, which Kane provides. But is he going to be ready? Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Penguins are looking to trade Erik Karlsson. Will there be any takers? The Toronto Maple Leafs now understand that Mitch Marner and John Tavares aren’t likely signing this season, and Brad Marchand says he’s not interested in being traded to a contender unless the Bruins don’t want him.

Oilers Keep Losing, Evander Kane Getting Closer

The Oilers lost their fourth straight and third big loss since the 4 Nations break when the fell 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday night. It was another ugly performance that has to worry a team that is losing their grip on the Pacific Division lead.

There is a ton of chatter about Evander Kane’s status. Ryan Rishaug of TSN posted, “My sense is team doctors will evaluate him and his progress as the deadline approaches and establish a likely timeline for his return. If they feel he’s likely to be cleared before the end of the season, Bowman would not use the cap space needed to activate Kane. If the timeline for return doctors recommend is after the season then he’d be able to use the space. I don’t believe they know at this point which way this is going to go.”

He doesn’t think the Oilers know yet and Bowman said he needs clarification by March 1.

Maple Leafs Pivot, Schenn in the Picture?

Insiders are reporting that all parties involved in the contract talks between the Leafs and Tavares and the Leafs and Marner know things will likely have to wait. Tavares says he’d love to take care of business early and sign a contract extension with the Maple Leafs before the March 7 trade deadline. It sounds like that’s not likely to happen, even though things can change. Meanwhile, Marner is likely to test free agency and the Leafs understand his wish to wait.

There is also talk that Toronto might be interested in Brayden Schen. Might they double down and go after his brother too?

Penguins Looking to Move Karlsson

The Athletic’s Josh Yohe says it will be easier in theory than in reality to move veteran defenseman Eirk Karlsson, but the Penguins are trying. Karlsson, 33, carries a $10 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season and the Penguins aren’t looking to retain, even though they have one spot left to do so.

Are there any teams open to the idea of Karlsson as an option? Is he open to moving?

Marchand Says No to Contender Trade

Brad Marchand could potentially move to a playoff contender this season but he doesn’t seem interested. He’s looking to stay with the Bruins and has no desire to leave, despite the Bruins struggles and the outlook of the playoffs not being positive.

He does still acknowledge that the Bruins could decide to move him if things change, but so far, the team has said they’d like to keep him.

