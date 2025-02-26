Chicago Blackhawks
Seth Jones Blasts Blackhawks’ Lack of Progress Amid Trade Talk
While Seth Jones waits for a trade, he’s not holding back on how bad the Chicago Blackhawks have played this season.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones didn’t hold back after the team’s 2-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday. Following another poor effort from a team that can’t seem to figure out how to string any sort of momentum together, Jones was very vocal about the team’s lack of development throughout the season. He suggested it was no surprise the Blackhawks are at the bottom of the NHL standings since they haven’t changed as a team or improved since the first day of the season.
“We’re the exact same team right now as we were in Game 1,” Jones said following the loss. “It’s pretty evident out there. We haven’t made any strides to be a better, more simple hockey team, and it shows.”
Jones, who carries a $9.5 million cap hit, has reportedly been involved in trade discussions, seeking a move to a contender. With the Blackhawks sporting a 17-31-7 record and on a three-game losing streak since the All-Star break, his frustration is understandable. He suggested he could understand why anyone on the team would be annoyed, but for him, it’s been four years of the same thing. The team has been consistently outplayed, and it’s come to a point where he’s exhausted by it.
The Seth Jones Run in Chicago Should be Over
The trade that brought Jones to Chicago is already viewed as one of the worst in franchise history. That he’s now being so vocal about how bad things have gotten and basically saying the team is just terrible makes it obvious the two sides need to go their separate ways.
Under previous management, the Blackhawks gave up significant assets to acquire him while also signing him to an eight-year, $76 million contract. For the duration of that deal, he’s been carrying the weight of being overpaid and looking vastly overpaid on a bad team where he’s being caved in because he’s trying to do everything. Jones said recently that his timeline and the team’s timeline just don’t match up. That’s why he wants to move.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Blackhawks’ challenge is finding a team willing to take on Jones’ contract. He’s making $9.5 million until 2030, and the Blackhawks would prefer to retain as little as possible.
Some are wondering why he waited until he talked to the organization about a trade to stand up and try to be a leader. It’s too little, too late. The question now becomes whether another team sees and hears these comments and says this is the kind of player they want or the kind of player they want to avoid.
