NHL News
Maple Leafs May Double Down in Trade for Blues’ Brayden Schenn
Speculation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at Brayden Schenn ahead of the trade deadline. Is he worth the risk?
As per a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in acquiring St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. As the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaches, both the Blues and Leafs face significant decisions. For the Blues, moving their captain would be a major shake-up, while for the Leafs, adding a veteran like Schenn would be a calculated gamble.
Toronto general manager Brad Treliving is reportedly exploring options for the team, and Schenn fits the bill as a veteran with playoff experience and a physical presence.
Schenn, 33, has posted 12 goals and 21 assists through 58 games this season while recording 147 hits. He’s the team’s captain and one of the more aggressive players on the roster. Frankly, he’s the type of engaged forward the Leafs could use more of. And, because the Blues are hovering around the playoff bubble, GM Doug Armstrong is reportedly having trade discussions.
That said, Schenn has trade protection, so he can’t be traded without first approving the deal.
The Maple Leafs Would Have to Invest In Schenn at $6.5M
Schenn carries a $6.5 million cap hit through 2027-28. He is not a rental. So too, the Blues aren’t about to retain the salary on his contract just to move him.
What the Leafs will need to decide if is he’s worth the investment to solidify the third-line center role. This isn’t to say Schenn couldn’t or wouldn’t ever play up in the lineup, but he’d be acquired this season to play in a slot currently occupied by Max Domi. If that didn’t pan out or the Leafs didn’t want him in their bottom six, Schenn could shift to the wing on Toronto’s first or second line. Even then, this isn’t a slam dunk move.
Toronto head coach Craig Berube is highly familiar with Brayden Schenn, having coached him for six seasons in St. Louis, including the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run. If anyone can advocate for bringing Schenn to the Maple Leafs, it’s Berube.
Could The Leafs Double Down and Add Luke Schenn Too?
There has been speculation that the Leafs might also be looking at Schenn’s brother, Luke. It would be a reunion of sorts, as Luke previously played with the Maple Leafs. Elliotte Friedman recently noted that teams have discussed reuniting the Schenn brothers, though it remains unclear if Toronto is one of them.
However, there is also talk that the Schenn talk, in the case of both brothers, is little more than smoke. Insider Frank Seravalli suggests that Brayden Schenn has deep roots in St. Louis, enjoys playing for the Blues, and has a growing family. These are all factors that could make him reluctant to waive his no-trade clause.
Is Brayden Schenn really on the radar of the Maple Leafs? If so, is he worth the cost? Given his contract, leadership qualities, and familiarity with Berube, he could be an intriguing option if the price is right.
Next: Oilers Lines vs Lightning Hints Time to Question Coach’s ‘Hunches’
More News
-
NHL News/ 1 minute ago
Maple Leafs May Double Down in Trade for Blues’ Brayden Schenn
Speculation is that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at Brayden Schenn ahead...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 hours ago
Oilers Lines vs Lightning Hints Time to Question Coach’s ‘Hunches’
The Edmonton Oilers play the Tampa Bay Lightning Tuesday and some interesting line choices...
-
Detroit Red Wings/ 5 hours ago
Red Wings Plans Following Andrew Copp Season-Ending Injury
With news that Andrew Copp will miss the rest of the season, can the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 7 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup: Bruins, Penguins, Oilers
NHL Trade Talk Morning Roundup (Feb 25): The Oilers try to rebound with bad...
-
NHL News/ 8 hours ago
Penguins Open to Trading Erik Karlsson, But Face Big Hurdle
The Pittsburgh Penguins are eager to trade defenseman Erik Karlsson, but there are hurdles...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
Oilers Make Goalie Call, Waiting on Touchy Evander Kane Status
The Edmonton Oilers have made a decision on their goalie situation and are awaiting...
-
NHL News/ 10 hours ago
Maple Leafs, Marner, & Tavares All Pivot Ahead of Trade Deadline
While the early hope was that extensions would be done by now, all of...
-
Boston Bruins/ 10 hours ago
Marchand All-In as Bruins Eye Long-Term Trade vs Deadline Deal
Updates are surfacing about Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins and their trade deadline plans....
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 21 hours ago
NHL Trade Talk Recap: Red Wings, Ducks, Leafs, Oilers, Canucks
NHL Trade Talk Recap Feb. 24: Red Wings trade Husso, news on Marner and...
-
Anaheim Ducks/ 24 hours ago
Ville Husso Trade to Ducks Not Linked to John Gibson’s Future
Ville Husso was traded to the Anaheim Ducks, but does that mean John Gibson...