Maple Leafs May Double Down in Trade for Blues’ Brayden Schenn

As per a report by TSN’s Darren Dreger, the Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in acquiring St. Louis Blues captain Brayden Schenn. As the March 7 NHL trade deadline approaches, both the Blues and Leafs face significant decisions. For the Blues, moving their captain would be a major shake-up, while for the Leafs, adding a veteran like Schenn would be a calculated gamble.

Toronto general manager Brad Treliving is reportedly exploring options for the team, and Schenn fits the bill as a veteran with playoff experience and a physical presence.

Schenn, 33, has posted 12 goals and 21 assists through 58 games this season while recording 147 hits. He’s the team’s captain and one of the more aggressive players on the roster. Frankly, he’s the type of engaged forward the Leafs could use more of. And, because the Blues are hovering around the playoff bubble, GM Doug Armstrong is reportedly having trade discussions.

That said, Schenn has trade protection, so he can’t be traded without first approving the deal.

The Maple Leafs Would Have to Invest In Schenn at $6.5M

Schenn carries a $6.5 million cap hit through 2027-28. He is not a rental. So too, the Blues aren’t about to retain the salary on his contract just to move him.

Brayden Schenn Maple Leafs trade rumors

What the Leafs will need to decide if is he’s worth the investment to solidify the third-line center role. This isn’t to say Schenn couldn’t or wouldn’t ever play up in the lineup, but he’d be acquired this season to play in a slot currently occupied by Max Domi. If that didn’t pan out or the Leafs didn’t want him in their bottom six, Schenn could shift to the wing on Toronto’s first or second line. Even then, this isn’t a slam dunk move.

Toronto head coach Craig Berube is highly familiar with Brayden Schenn, having coached him for six seasons in St. Louis, including the Blues’ 2019 Stanley Cup run. If anyone can advocate for bringing Schenn to the Maple Leafs, it’s Berube.

Could The Leafs Double Down and Add Luke Schenn Too?

There has been speculation that the Leafs might also be looking at Schenn’s brother, Luke. It would be a reunion of sorts, as Luke previously played with the Maple Leafs. Elliotte Friedman recently noted that teams have discussed reuniting the Schenn brothers, though it remains unclear if Toronto is one of them.

However, there is also talk that the Schenn talk, in the case of both brothers, is little more than smoke. Insider Frank Seravalli suggests that Brayden Schenn has deep roots in St. Louis, enjoys playing for the Blues, and has a growing family. These are all factors that could make him reluctant to waive his no-trade clause.

Is Brayden Schenn really on the radar of the Maple Leafs? If so, is he worth the cost? Given his contract, leadership qualities, and familiarity with Berube, he could be an intriguing option if the price is right.

