Boston Bruins
Marchand All-In as Bruins Eye Long-Term Trade vs Deadline Deal
Updates are surfacing about Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins and their trade deadline plans. What’s the latest?
When asked about the Boston Bruins’ outlook this season and their approach to the trade deadline, NHL insider Chris Johnston said on TSN First Up that he doesn’t expect them to be major players as the March 7 deadline approaches. “I think they’re pretty realistic about where they’re at,” he noted.
While the Bruins have pending unrestricted free agents like Trent Frederic and Brad Marchand, the team appears more focused on retaining Marchand. Cam Robinson writes, “Marchand is absolute in his stance that he wants to stay in Boston, I’m told Bruins management continues to get calls on him.” He cited a source that said the team and player are in a difficult spot. “You have to weigh the value of keeping your captain or realizing it’s time to shift assets.”
Marchand was asked about the deadline and responded, “You can’t get caught up worrying about it…you need to worry about what you can control, stay in the moment. The team’s always going to do what it feels is best for the group.”
Bruins Not Buying Ahead of the Deadline
One thing seems clear: they won’t be buyers, especially after losing Hampus Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy to injuries. Johnston emphasized, “There’s no trade or external move you’re making that can account for the minutes and responsibilities those guys handle.”
With a minus-26 goal differential, Johnston doesn’t see a game-changing addition on the horizon. “I’m not expecting them to add at the deadline,” he said. However, he suggested they might explore a long-term move rather than a short-term fix.
“This is not a customary position for this team,” Johnston added. “They’re in transition, but I don’t see them diving into a full rebuild or retool—at least not yet.”
