Penguins Open to Trading Erik Karlsson, But Face Big Hurdle

The Pittsburgh Penguins are reportedly willing to trade Erik Karlsson ahead of the NHL trade deadline, with general manager Kyle Dubas open to making a deal “in a heartbeat,” according to The Athletic’s Josh Yohe. However, moving the veteran defenseman is easier said than done.

Noting several hurdles that stand in the way of a potential trade, not the least of which is the fact that Karlsson, 33, carries a $10 million cap hit through the 2026-27 season. The San Jose Sharks are already retaining $1.5 million of his salary, but he’s still a costly addition to any team and the Penguins aren’t keen on retaining 50% of his contract.

Additionally, his no-movement clause gives him control over where he winds up. The Penguins could theoretically come to him with a dozen options (assuming that many teams even look his way) and he could shoot them all down.

The good news is that while Karlsson has said he’s enjoyed his time with the Penguins, there are indications he’d be open to a move to a contender.

The Penguins Have to Be Flexible if They Want to Move Karlsson

An Eastern Conference executive told Yohe that Pittsburgh won’t be able to avoid the salary retention part of a trade. The Penguins do have one salary retention slot available, but using it then means they can’t retain on anyone else. Karlsson is not the only player Dubas is thinking about trading over the next two weeks.

Erik Karlsson trade talk continues with Penguins

Assuming the Penguins can find a trade partner willing to take on Karlsson’s contract, and Karlsson agrees, there’s the not-so-small matter of figuring out what comes back in the trade. As the 4 Nations Face-off tournament provided, he’s still a solid defenseman. However, what is a team willing to give up to acquire him? Are they looking to dump a contract on the Penguins and will Dubas bite if it means moving on?

With the deadline approaching, things could get intriguing when it comes to Karlsson’s future in Pittsburgh. The Penguins appear ready to move him if the right deal emerges, but there’s been no indication yet that a deal is out there to be made.

