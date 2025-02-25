Oilers Make Goalie Call, Waiting on Touchy Evander Kane Status

The Edmonton Oilers will not be acquiring a goaltender ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, according to NHL insider Frank Seravalli. After speaking with Oilers GM Stan Bowman, Seravalli reported that the team is set to move forward with its current tandem of Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard and is instead focused on resolving the uncertainty surrounding Evander Kane’s availability.

On The Daily Faceoff podcast, Seravalli noted that despite speculation following the team’s recent struggles,– two ugly losses to the Flyers and Capitals over the weekend — Bowman made it clear that goaltending is not a priority. “He said point blank, ‘Don’t need to add a goalie,’” Seravalli revealed.

There are questions surrounding the netminding for the Oilers, with rumors swirling regarding John Gibson and even Thatcher Demko, but the Oilers seem confident in who they’ve got and aren’t willing to spend the money required to upgrade at the position.

Meanwhile, Kane’s status remains a key factor in the Oilers’ deadline plans. The team hopes to have a clearer answer on his health by March 1, which will dictate their cap flexibility.

Some believe the team already knows what they want to do, but on Oilers Now, Seravalli emphasized that the Oilers aren’t assuming Kane will land on long-term injured reserve (LTIR). If he did, it opens up a ton of cap space. If he doesn’t, it will limit their ability to make additions.

Evander Kane Oilers injury update

“If they don’t have Kane’s money to spend, the only way they’re really adding a $1 million-plus player is to move somebody off this team,” he said.

Edmonton must also ensure that Kane is comfortable and understands his health issues. If Kane felt he was healthy, but the Oilers kept him out, it would be seen as a bit of a wild card. He is staking and said to be around 60%, but there is some question about how ready he’ll be. Kane has a big personality, and it’s unclear how he’ll react if he feels different from the team. The Oilers need to be sure, even if they’re right to hold him out for precautionary reasons, that he won’t open his mouth and tell the world he felt he could have played before the playoffs.

In other words, if not everyone is on board with the plan and feels the same way about his injury, this has to be handled with kid gloves.

With the deadline approaching, the Oilers’ next moves hinge on Kane’s status, and any potential trade may require a corresponding cap-clearing move.

