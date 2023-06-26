2023 NHL Draft Prospect Profile: Connor Bedard

The hockey world is abuzz with anticipation as the 2023 NHL Draft approaches, and one name stands out above the rest: Connor Bedard. Hailing from Vancouver and showcasing his skills with the Regina Pats in the WHL, Bedard has established himself as a force to be reckoned with and a generational talent. He’s perhaps the best player to be drafted into the NHL since Connor McDavid in 2015.

With his remarkable talent, incredible wrist shot, and deceptive playing style, Bedard has all the makings of an elite prospect who could be a difference-make right out of the gate. The Chicago Blackhawks are hoping he’s the player they can build their franchise around for the next many years and his exceptional abilities are what makes him a standout player in the upcoming draft. The team added pieces like Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno on Monday as a way of providing Bedard with a bit of run support.

A True Generational Prospect

Comparisons to hockey legends like Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Sidney Crosby, and McDavid are out there and while it’s always dangerous to draw too many parallels to great players in hockey history, fans are that excited about what Bedard has the potential of doing. With the Pats, his offensive prowess this past season was undeniable; having amassed a staggering 143 points in just 57 regular-season games, including 71 goals and 72 assists. Even in the playoffs, Bedard continued to shine, recording 20 points in seven games.

A Wrist Shot that Strikes Fear, With Other All-World Skill

At just 17 years old, Bedard’s wrist shot is already regarded as one of the best in the game. It possesses both power and deception. Many experts believe that Bedard’s shot will immediately rank among the top in the NHL, putting him in the company of the league’s elite marksmen. But, he’s not just his shot.

With Bedard likely ending up with the Chicago #Blackhawks, what do they need to do to help him reach that next level?@TonyLuftman | @mike_p_johnson | @KenDaneykoMSG | #NHLDraft | #NHLTonight pic.twitter.com/deA1GmlNSG — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) June 25, 2023

His standout skills go beyond his impressive goal-scoring abilities. His puck handling, dynamic rushes, and deceptive playing style make him an elusive and unpredictable force on the ice. Experts have praised his imaginative puckhandling and creativity as a passer. There may be a bit to learn on the defensive side, but Bedard is projected to be a nightmare for NHL coaches to defend against, particularly on the power play.

What NHL Draft Experts Are Saying:

Jason Bukala of Sportsnet highlights Bedard’s elusive nature, attributing it to his exceptional puck skills and the ability to outmaneuver opponents with ease. Meanwhile, Corey Pronman of The Athletic commends Bedard’s creativity and puck-handling abilities, emphasizing the difficulty NHL coaches will face in containing him. Pronman writes: “Bedard is a highly imaginative puck handler and a very creative passer. That, combined with the fact his wrist shot is a top-tier NHL weapon from anywhere in the offensive zone…”

With the 2023 NHL Draft fast approaching, Bedard’s skill set, goal-scoring ability, and overall impact on the ice make him a player capable of transforming a franchise. NHL fans eagerly await his arrival, knowing that Bedard’s journey to greatness has only just begun. His emergence as a generational prospect has captivated the hockey world. With his lethal wrist shot, unmatched creativity, and exceptional point production, Bedard is poised to make an immediate impact in the NHL.

