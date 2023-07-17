Bedard Signs Entry-Level Deal w/ Blackhawks on 18th Birthday

Connor Bedard, the highly anticipated hockey prodigy, celebrates his 18th birthday today with an extra reason to cheer. Bedard has signed his entry-level NHL deal with the Chicago Blackhawks, marking a significant milestone in his promising career. According to team sources, the Blackhawks and Bedard reached an agreement on a three-year entry-level contract on Monday. The team made the official announcement Monday morning. The news was first broken by Scott Powers of The Athletic.
The excitement surrounding Bedard has been palpable since he was granted exceptional status by the Canadian Hockey League at the age of 14. With the tag of being the likely No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft for several years, Bedard has handled the attention and pressure with remarkable composure, remaining focused on his love for the game and his teenage life.
The decision to finalize the contract on his 18th birthday was a deliberate one, as both Bedard and the Blackhawks saw no need to rush the process. Making it fun and memorable gave both the player and fans something worth remembering as his career progresses.
Now that Bedard has officially become an adult, his future with the Blackhawks looks even brighter. There are many who believe Bedard’s exceptional talent and skills have the potential to make him as memorable a player as Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, both who entered the NHL as previous No. 1 picks who have achieved great success. Time will tell, but the excitement surrounding his rookie season is up there.
In the recently concluded season, Bedard showcased his incredible abilities as a member of the WHL’s Regina Pats. He led the CHL in goals (71), points (143), and points per game (2.51) during his 57 regular-season appearances. With such impressive stats, it is evident that Bedard has the potential to become a game-changer in the NHL.
As the ink dries on his entry-level deal, hockey fans eagerly await Bedard’s debut on the ice wearing the Chicago Blackhawks jersey. The future holds immense promise for this young talent, and his journey in the NHL is sure to captivate audiences worldwide.
