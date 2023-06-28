Blackhawks Select Connor Bedard First Overall in 2023 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks made a franchise-changing move by selecting Connor Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Bedard, considered a generational talent, brings remarkable skills and a game-changing presence to the team. Unlike in past drafts where there was often debate about who might go first overall, even despite being one of the deepest drafts in recent years, there was never really a question as to whether Bedard would go first overall.

CONNOR BEDARD, WELCOME TO CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/z4scGfUZ4I — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 28, 2023

At just 17 years old, Bedard’s wrist shot is already highly regarded as one of the best in the game. With both power and deception, his shot is expected to rank among the elite in the NHL. However, his abilities extend beyond his scoring prowess. Bedard’s puck handling, dynamic rushes, and deceptive playing style make him an elusive force on the ice. Experts have praised his imaginative puckhandling and creativity as a passer.

While there may be room for growth on the defensive side, Bedard’s offensive capabilities make him a nightmare for NHL coaches to defend against, especially on the power play. The Blackhawks are hoping that Bedard will be the player they can build their franchise around for the next decade, and they have added experienced players like Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno to provide him with support.

“This is incredible and a dream come true,” said Bedard. He noted that it was unbelievable to look down and see the logo and he grew up watching the team win Stanley Cups. GM Kyle Davidson called Bedard an extremely humble young man and he handled the buzz leading into the draft with class and professionalism.

Connor Bedard Blackhawks NHL 2023 Draft

With his exceptional talent and the organization’s commitment to surrounding him with a strong supporting cast, Bedard has the potential to make an immediate impact in the NHL. Blackhawks fans can look forward to witnessing his incredible skills on display for years to come.

The selection of Connor Bedard marks a new era for the Chicago Blackhawks, as they secure a dynamic and promising talent who has the potential to become one of the league’s top players. The future looks bright for both Bedard and the Blackhawks organization. This is a reset for the organization and it will help bring new, positive attention to a team that hasn’t always gotten the best press in recent years.

It’s rare for teams to get franchise-changing players and the Blackhawks just landed one thanks to their lottery win.

