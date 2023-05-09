Blackhawks Ticket Sales Up Big After Connor Bedard Lottery Luck

According to a few sources, including Darren Rovell of Action Network and Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times, “The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans.” When asked about what’s been going on as fans flood online or via phone to get tickets to see what could be a generational talent take the ice in Chicago 40 times next season, the Blackhawks simply responded, “We haven’t stopped smiling, and the phones haven’t stopped ringing.”

The Blackhawks have already sold $2.5 million worth of season-ticket plans for 2023-24 in the 1.5 hours since winning the #1 pick — including more than 500 new full-season plans.



H/T: @BenPopeCST pic.twitter.com/aegBHEWI72 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 9, 2023

As one would imagine, news that Bedard will be the likely draft selection of the Blackhawks this summer at the NHL Entry Draft is big news for Chicago fans. A big market original six team with a storied history landing the selection is good for the NHL. Some fans don’t love the fact that the Blackhawks have also had a controversial few years, but others note that the franchise could use some good news. It’s hard to argue that the news could have gotten any better.

Out of the gate and the minute the Blackhawks were announced as the lottery winners on Monday, fans flocked to get tickets. And, as Darren Rovell of Action Network reports, in the hours following the initial wave of interest, the rush for tickets hasn’t really slowed. 12 hours after the Bedard results were announced on television, season ticket sales for Blackhawks games were up $5.2 million.

The Blackhawks Are Already Profiting Off of the Player

What’s intriguing about how much interest has been generated from the news that Bedard will be playing in Chicago is the fact that the Blackhawks will only be permitted to pay the player a maximum of $4.54 million after including his salary, with signing and performance bonuses.

Considering the Blackhawks had the 3rd lowest capacity % in NHL this season, this is a pretty good start to the next chapter of the organization’s life with Bedard a part of the future.

Next: Blackhawks Win the Right to Draft Connor Bedard First Overall