The Arizona Coyotes destroyed the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. In a fiery match between the Blackhawks and the Coyotes that was actually close on the shot counter, the score was anything but. Connor Bedard opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game for Chicago, but the team failed to find the net again. Goalkeeper Arvid Soderblom had a challenging night, allowing seven goals on 22 shots, resulting in a save percentage of .682.

Liam O’Brien was the star of the evening, having an eventful night that included a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, — a goal, an assist, and a fight. He dropped the gloves with Nick Foligno in the first with the Coyotes up 3-1. They never looked back.

Liam O'Brien and Nick Foligno trade blows! 👊 pic.twitter.com/4EWHeto7Bq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2023

Liam O’Brien emerged with a noticeable bruise following a fierce fight. Saying that sometimes you get a cut in the wrong place and it blows up, he thanked the medical team for looking after him. The altercation occurred with just four minutes left in the first period.

NBCS Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis expressed astonishment at the fight, particularly questioning why O’Brien didn’t receive an instigator penalty. Foligno, caught off guard, quickly engaged in the altercation and probably won the fight on the scorecard. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson voiced his frustration to the officials, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the fight and likely not taking too kindly to what he believed was a trip on Seth Jones, which immediately led to Arizona’s second goal.

Michael Carcone Had a Game

Arizona’s Michael Carcone emerged as the star of the night, contributing significantly with a remarkable four-point performance, including three goals. No one threw hats on the ice because few people had a clue the third goal was actually a goal.

The game showcased the intensity and unpredictability of NHL matchups, and it proved that even if the stat sheets doesn’t suggest the two teams were that far apart, the score can tell you otherwise.

