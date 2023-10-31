The Arizona Coyotes destroyed the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night. In a fiery match between the Blackhawks and the Coyotes that was actually close on the shot counter, the score was anything but. Connor Bedard opened the scoring just 28 seconds into the game for Chicago, but the team failed to find the net again. Goalkeeper Arvid Soderblom had a challenging night, allowing seven goals on 22 shots, resulting in a save percentage of .682.
Liam O’Brien was the star of the evening, having an eventful night that included a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, — a goal, an assist, and a fight. He dropped the gloves with Nick Foligno in the first with the Coyotes up 3-1. They never looked back.
Liam O’Brien emerged with a noticeable bruise following a fierce fight. Saying that sometimes you get a cut in the wrong place and it blows up, he thanked the medical team for looking after him. The altercation occurred with just four minutes left in the first period.
NBCS Chicago’s Charlie Roumeliotis expressed astonishment at the fight, particularly questioning why O’Brien didn’t receive an instigator penalty. Foligno, caught off guard, quickly engaged in the altercation and probably won the fight on the scorecard. Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson voiced his frustration to the officials, emphasizing the unexpected nature of the fight and likely not taking too kindly to what he believed was a trip on Seth Jones, which immediately led to Arizona’s second goal.
Michael Carcone Had a Game
Arizona’s Michael Carcone emerged as the star of the night, contributing significantly with a remarkable four-point performance, including three goals. No one threw hats on the ice because few people had a clue the third goal was actually a goal.
The game showcased the intensity and unpredictability of NHL matchups, and it proved that even if the stat sheets doesn’t suggest the two teams were that far apart, the score can tell you otherwise.
Next: Flyers Deny Trade Rumors Regarding Recently Scratched Forward
More News
-
NHL News/ 19 hours ago
Matthew Knies: Left-Wing – Toronto Maple Leafs
Matthew Knies player profile: bio, statistics and facts about the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 20 hours ago
Oilers Get Season’s 2nd Win: Does This Make Things Okay?
The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames last night 5-2. Is this a sign...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Jumbo” Joe Thornton Retires After 1,700+ NHL Games
Jumbo Joe Thornton, hockey icon, retires after 1,700+ games, leaving an indelible mark on...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Sadly, Fake Post About McDavid’s “End of Days” With Oilers Goes Viral
Sometimes, fake reports slip through the cracks and fans buy in. One about Connor...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Three Key Canucks Improvements for 2023-24
Last season the Vancouver Canucks did not have a good team. This season, they've...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Maple Leafs Goaltender Gets Candid About His Mental Struggles
Maple Leafs' Samsonov battles mental struggles, seeks support, and vows to reclaim confidence on...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Senators Get Brutal News Regarding Thomas Chabot Injury
Ottawa Senators face challenges as Thomas Chabot is now out 4-6 weeks and Artem...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Big Update on Connor McDavid as Oilers Prep for Heritage Classic
The Oilers offered an update on the injury status of Connor McDavid, saying there...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Maple Leafs Gauging Market On Cost-Effective Top-6 Winger
There is speculation that the Toronto Maple Leafs might be looking at a top-six...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 6 days ago
Canadiens Giving Young D-Man Golden Chance Post Savard’s Injury
Canadiens elevate young defenseman post-Savard injury, providing a golden opportunity for emerging talent to...