3 Key Moments in Connor Bedard’s First Blackhawks Season

Currently, after a tough loss last night to the Boston Bruins, the Chicago Blackhawks sit with a 2-5 record. It’s becoming pretty clear that Connor Bedard will not become the team’s savior – at least not immediately. He’s not the difference the team needs to make the playoffs in his rookie season.

That said, he has made a positive impression at the start of his NHL career with the Blackhawks. He’s been able to showcase some of his immense talent and potential. Furthermore, he offers Blackhawks fans hope that he will be able to contribute to his team’s constantly improving performance.

Related: Taylor Hall Reaggravates Injury, Out Week-to-Week for Blackhawks

After seven games, Bedard’s early achievements are notable. They’re not the big difference many hoped for, but they do provide hope for the team’s future.

Three Key Moments in Bedard’s First Seven Games of the Season

In his historic NHL debut season, to date, Bedard has showcased remarkable skills, marked by consistent point production and his inaugural NHL goal. His ongoing contributions underscored his versatility on the ice, making a significant impact in every game.

Key Moment One: A Historic Home Opener Debut

In his first game at the United Center in Chicago, Bedard made history by becoming the second-youngest player in Blackhawks history to score in their home opener. He achieved this feat at the age of 18 years and 96 days, second only to Eddie Olczyk, who accomplished the same at 18 years and 56 days in 1984. Bedard’s top-shelf power-play goal within the first 90 seconds of the game against Vegas demonstrated his scoring prowess.

Connor Bedard Blackhawks NHL Draft signs entry-level deal.

Key Moment Two: His Consistent Point Production

Bedard’s scoring touch has been consistent throughout his early NHL career. He became the 10th NHL No. 1 pick and the 10th player in Chicago franchise history to record a point in each of his first three NHL games. His contributions have earned praise from teammates and opponents alike, with Blackhawks forward Corey Perry commending his playmaking skills and acknowledging his presence in the league at the young age of 18.

Related: 3 Key Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 4-1 Loss to the Blackhawks

Key Moment Three: First NHL Goal and Ongoing Contribution

Bedard scored his first NHL goal in a game against the Boston Bruins, becoming only the fourth No. 1 overall pick to achieve this milestone while posting at least one point in each of his first two NHL games as an 18-year-old. His aggressive offensive play was evident as he registered a team-high six shots on goal in the same game.

The Bottom Line

In his early career, Bedard has demonstrated versatility in his play. He’s recorded an assist and displayed good shooting ability. In the first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Penguins, he contributed to the Blackhawks’ offensive efforts by providing a secondary assist on the team’s first goal. He also registered five shots and one blocked shot during his substantial time on the ice.

There are a lot of expectations for Connor Bedard

The 2023-24 NHL season is young, and so is Bedard. However, as he continues to adapt to the NHL, he will be expected to play a pivotal role for his team. His scoring potential remains a promising asset for this struggling Blackhawks team.

Bedard’s presence as a top draft pick promises a bright future for both himself and the franchise. However, it will likely not be this season.

Related: “Welcome to the NHL, Kid.” Fleury Dumps Bedard During Shootout