Elliotte Friedman doesn’t believe Jake Allen to the Edmonton Oilers is happening any longer. While he isn’t reporting that a trade between the Oilers and Montreal Canadiens was ever imminent, he is reporting that he believed there was a strong chance that Allen was going to wind up with the Oilers. He no longer thinks so. According to him, the Oilers are reportedly out.

Friedman noted on the most recent edition of 32 Thoughts the podcast, “I really do think there was a time this year I thought Jake Allen was going to be in Edmonton, now I’m not convinced that’s going to happen.” Part of the reason is likely due to the asking price from the Canadiens. The other reason is because the goaltending in Edmonton has found its stride as Stuart Skinner is among the hotter goaltenders in the NHL over the past month and Calvin Pickard has played well in a limited backup role.

Shoot, even Jack Campbell has started to find his way a little bit in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. All of this could be adding up to the Oilers rethinking their strategy and any dire need to go out and acquire a netminder. 12 wins in a row will put the brakes on a bad trade in a hurry. The Oilers have given themselves time and flexibility to make the right decision. Frankly, they can now wait up until right before the NHL trade deadline if they still feel they need to make a move.

Other Goalies Have Entered the Conversation

And, if the Oilers do need a netminder, Allen isn’t the only viable option. New reports say that Juuse Saros might be available out of Nashville for the right price. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild might be open to moving Marc-Andre Fleury if they find themselves out of the playoff mix. Even Mackenzie Blackwood out of San Jose potentially makes more sense for the Oilers. The point is, GM Ken Holland will have choices. Jake Allen is no longer the only option.

