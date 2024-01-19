3 Takeaways from Oilers’ 4-2 Win Over the Kraken

Subscribe to continue reading
More News
NHL News/ 7 hours ago
Jets: 3 Trade Candidates as Winnipeg’s GM Approaches Deadline
Who are the Winnipeg Jets top 3 Trade candidates to be moved as the...
Boston Bruins/ 13 hours ago
Wild Patrice Bergeron Return Rumor to Bruins Sparks Debate
Despite conversation on a popular podcast about it, multiple sources are denying any possibility...
NHL News/ 14 hours ago
Senators Talk Trades for Jakob Chychrun Amidst Increased Chatter
The Ottawa Senators find themselves at the center of trade talk, actively fielding calls...
NHL News/ 15 hours ago
Dubas Shoots Down Jake Guentzel Rumors Out of Pittsburgh
Despite comments from the agent, Kyle Dubas is shooting down rumors regarding Jake Guentzel...
Edmonton Oilers/ 16 hours ago
Corey Perry Return Sparks Oilers’ Interest for Two Reasons
As teams do their due diligence on Corey Perry, the Oilers are emerging as...
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Explains Ideal Trade Scenario for Oilers to Add Two Key Pieces
NHL insider Frank Seravalli painted the picture of an ideal trade scenario where the...
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
No Interest in the NHL for Elvis Merzlikins, Per Report
Pierre LeBrun reports that as much as Elvis Merzlinkins wants to leave and the...
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Wants Hyman at All-Star Game: Did Oilers Fans Fail Him?
Edmonton Oilers fans failed to show up and vote for Zach Hyman and he's...
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]
According to one Edmonton Oilers' journalist, the team is going to struggle to retain...
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Sunday Night
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night versus...