Oilers Mulling Controversial Roster Move to Free Up Cap Space

With the NHL trade deadline only weeks away, the Edmonton Oilers are actively exploring options to free up cap space and strengthen their roster for a deep playoff run. Daily Faceoff insider Frank Seravalli recently discussed potential moves, considering players like Warren Foegele and Cody Ceci, who were previously on the trade board but have performed well, making them less likely trade candidates. The focus then shifted to a more controversial blue line trade, one that not all fans in Edmonton would love.

A key focus of the conversation was Brett Kulak, whose $2.75 million salary on the bottom pairing may be considered a luxury the Oilers can’t afford. The idea of swapping Kulak for the promising Philip Broberg, currently excelling in Bakersfield, emerged as a potential solution. Such a move would not only save the Oilers $2 million but could also open the door for impactful acquisitions like Sean Monahan (50% retained) and Nick Seeler, possibly even including a draft pick.

Brett Kulak Philip Broberg Oilers

Frank Seravalli, a respected connected insider, expressed support for the proposed Kulak-Broberg swap. He highlighted the cost-effectiveness of Broberg’s current contract and the added benefit of securing a future asset for the team. Broberg, with his potential and lower salary, offers the Oilers both immediate and long-term advantages. There was talk that Broberg was a bit unhappy with his lack of opportunity in Edmonton. Focusing on his development would be a wise strategy for the team.

Why Is This Deadline Move Controversial for the Oilers?

There are a couple of reasons the Oilers might hesitate to pull off a move like this. First, Kulak is playing well, as is the Oilers’ overall defense. There’s something to be said for not messing with a winning formula. Second, there’s no guarantee that Broberg will make the jump without some bumps along the way. Third, Edmonton needs more playoff experience, not less. Fourth, Kulak is a local product. There’s always some hesitation moving a player from the area that wants to be on the team.

Seravalli acknowledged In Broberg’s case, it might be a move worth considering. The Oilers are at a crucial juncture, and exploring avenues to strengthen the team while maintaining financial flexibility appears to be a priority.

As the trade deadline approaches, the Oilers face tough decisions on how to strategically maneuver their roster, aiming to balance immediate needs with a focus on future growth and success. Kulak isn’t going to be a long-term fit in Edmonton. Broberg has the potential to be a player the Oilers rely on for years to come. Making this switch now could help the team’s prospects of securing what they need ahead of the deadline.

