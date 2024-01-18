Corey Perry Return Sparks Oilers’ Interest for Two Reasons

The Edmonton Oilers find themselves on the radar for veteran forward Corey Perry as the NHL trade deadline looms. Perry, who recently played for the Chicago Blackhawks, is drawing interest from a handful of teams, with the Oilers among the top contenders. Frank Seravalli recently noted that about 5-7 teams are probably looking at Perry and it makes sense that the Oilers are among them.

From yesterday on the show…@frank_seravalli on the Star Mechanical guest line to talk about how aggressive the Oilers could get at the deadline:https://t.co/0w4Ilk6po9 — Tyler Yaremchuk (@tyleryaremchuk) January 18, 2024

The deadline for teams to sign Perry and make him eligible for the playoffs is March 8th. While the exact timeline for his signing remains uncertain, Seravalli speculates that given the proximity to the All-Star break, a deal might materialize shortly afterward.

The Oilers, in their pursuit of a deep playoff run, have emerged as one of the teams expressing interest in Perry. The team’s management is keen to understand not only Perry’s recent experiences in Chicago and what led to the organization terminating his contract but also his readiness to contribute. What has he been up to over the last month? Perry, a seasoned player with a hunger for another Stanley Cup, could bring a valuable layer of depth to the Oilers’ roster.

Can the Oilers Afford Perry?… Or Afford Not to Look at Him?

Seravalli doesn’t think the financial aspect will be a stumbling block, as Perry, having amassed over $100 million in his career, is reportedly more focused on the opportunity to contribute to a winning team. His recent stint with the Blackhawks was motivated by the chance to play alongside rising star Connor Bedard, showcasing Perry’s commitment to mentorship and a desire to make a meaningful impact. If he had a chance to do that in Edmonton and win another Cup, many believe that’s on his priority list. That’s reason number one to look closely at this… he’s inexpensive and it won’t cost the Oilers an asset to land him.

Corey Perry Tampa Bay Lightning NHL free agent

Second, Oilers fans are eager to see if Perry’s presence can replicate the positive influence that players like Duncan Keith brought during previous playoff runs. With Perry’s extensive playoff experience and a reputation for being a gamer, the Oilers hope to capitalize on his skills in their quest for postseason success. The team has no Stanley Cup experience on their roster. Perry brings a ton of it.

While the exact details of a potential deal remain uncertain, one thing is clear – the Oilers are determined to seize the opportunity to bolster their lineup and make a serious push for a championship this season. This deal may not come to fruition, but Edmonton is certainly looking at him.

Next: Insiders Say Marc-Andre Fleury a Fit With Oilers In a Lot of Ways