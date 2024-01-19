The Vancouver Canucks are poised to announce a contract extension for Jim Rutherford, the president of hockey operations, according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Lalji is not the only one suggesting a deal is almost finalized. As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the anticipated three-year deal will secure Rutherford’s position until 2027, marking his second consecutive three-year contract since joining the team as the president of hockey operations and interim general manager in December 2021.

Rutherford, who will turn 75 next month, is on track to complete an impressive 32 consecutive seasons in NHL front offices. His tenure includes roles as president and GM of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes from 1994 to 2014 and GM of the Penguins from 2014 to 2021. Friedman noted that he’s not surprised Rutherford wants to keep going, despite being older and having such a long track record.

Rutherford Has Done Wonders for the Canucks

Many will call this extension in Vancouver well deserved. Under Rutherford’s leadership, the Canucks have undergone a transformative period, concluding a decade-long rebuilding process. He has successfully kept the team team’s core together, featuring Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko. And, he’s gotten them to play better hockey under new coach Rick Tocchet. Barring the wheels don’t fall off, the upcoming season should see the Canucks make their first full-season playoff appearance in nine years.

Among the more notable moves he’s made with GM Patrik Allvin, Filip Hronek‘s development into a top-pairing defender alongside Hughes has bolstered the team’s blue line. Signings like Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua have provided valuable depth and scoring to the bottom-six. Picking up Sam Lafferty and Nikita Zadorov in deals were also seen as astute moves.

Since Rutherford assumed control, the Canucks boast a 98-63-21 record, ranking 14th in the league. Under Tocchet’s guidance in 81 games, the Canucks have an impressive 50-23-8 record.

What Else Will Rutherford Do This Season with Canucks?

With the extension, the Canucks’ ownership entrusts Rutherford’s regime with navigating an important trade deadline and critical contract negotiations. This includes addressing the pending restricted free agency of Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek.

