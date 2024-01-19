The Vancouver Canucks are poised to announce a contract extension for Jim Rutherford, the president of hockey operations, according to a report by TSN’s Farhan Lalji. Lalji is not the only one suggesting a deal is almost finalized. As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the anticipated three-year deal will secure Rutherford’s position until 2027, marking his second consecutive three-year contract since joining the team as the president of hockey operations and interim general manager in December 2021.
Rutherford, who will turn 75 next month, is on track to complete an impressive 32 consecutive seasons in NHL front offices. His tenure includes roles as president and GM of the Hartford Whalers/Carolina Hurricanes from 1994 to 2014 and GM of the Penguins from 2014 to 2021. Friedman noted that he’s not surprised Rutherford wants to keep going, despite being older and having such a long track record.
Rutherford Has Done Wonders for the Canucks
Many will call this extension in Vancouver well deserved. Under Rutherford’s leadership, the Canucks have undergone a transformative period, concluding a decade-long rebuilding process. He has successfully kept the team team’s core together, featuring Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Quinn Hughes, and Thatcher Demko. And, he’s gotten them to play better hockey under new coach Rick Tocchet. Barring the wheels don’t fall off, the upcoming season should see the Canucks make their first full-season playoff appearance in nine years.
Among the more notable moves he’s made with GM Patrik Allvin, Filip Hronek‘s development into a top-pairing defender alongside Hughes has bolstered the team’s blue line. Signings like Teddy Blueger and Dakota Joshua have provided valuable depth and scoring to the bottom-six. Picking up Sam Lafferty and Nikita Zadorov in deals were also seen as astute moves.
Since Rutherford assumed control, the Canucks boast a 98-63-21 record, ranking 14th in the league. Under Tocchet’s guidance in 81 games, the Canucks have an impressive 50-23-8 record.
What Else Will Rutherford Do This Season with Canucks?
With the extension, the Canucks’ ownership entrusts Rutherford’s regime with navigating an important trade deadline and critical contract negotiations. This includes addressing the pending restricted free agency of Elias Pettersson and Filip Hronek.
Next: Insider Says Oilers Likely Out on Goalie Trade That Was Close
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 3 hours ago
Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Yr, $775K Contract
The Ottawa Senators Sign Shane Pinto to 1-Year, $775K Contract: this will help the...
-
NHL News/ 18 hours ago
Jets: 3 Trade Candidates as Winnipeg’s GM Approaches Deadline
Who are the Winnipeg Jets top 3 Trade candidates to be moved as the...
-
Boston Bruins/ 24 hours ago
Wild Patrice Bergeron Return Rumor to Bruins Sparks Debate
Despite conversation on a popular podcast about it, multiple sources are denying any possibility...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Senators Talk Trades for Jakob Chychrun Amidst Increased Chatter
The Ottawa Senators find themselves at the center of trade talk, actively fielding calls...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Dubas Shoots Down Jake Guentzel Rumors Out of Pittsburgh
Despite comments from the agent, Kyle Dubas is shooting down rumors regarding Jake Guentzel...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Corey Perry Return Sparks Oilers’ Interest for Two Reasons
As teams do their due diligence on Corey Perry, the Oilers are emerging as...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Explains Ideal Trade Scenario for Oilers to Add Two Key Pieces
NHL insider Frank Seravalli painted the picture of an ideal trade scenario where the...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 2 days ago
No Interest in the NHL for Elvis Merzlikins, Per Report
Pierre LeBrun reports that as much as Elvis Merzlinkins wants to leave and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
McDavid Wants Hyman at All-Star Game: Did Oilers Fans Fail Him?
Edmonton Oilers fans failed to show up and vote for Zach Hyman and he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]
According to one Edmonton Oilers' journalist, the team is going to struggle to retain...
Pingback: Hurricanes Claim Spencer Martin Off Of NHL Waivers