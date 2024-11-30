Welcome to another NHL Trade Talk Recap for Nov. 29. The Buffalo Sabres might be pushed into making an undesired trade this season. Could the Edmonton Oilers be waiting in the wings? The Philadelphia Flyers seek a skilled center to pair with top prospect Matvei Michkov. Alex Newhook is getting a chance on the top Canadiens line in Montreal, and the Colorado Avalanche need a goaltender… badly.

Finally, what are the futures for Nazem Kadri with the Calgary Flames and forward Nils Hoglander with the Vancouver Canucks?

NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 29

Will the Oilers Play the Waiting Game for Buffalo’s Defensive Stars?

During a discussion on Oilers Nation Everyday, NHL insider Jeff Marek speculated about a potential trade between the Edmonton Oilers and Buffalo Sabres. He suggested that if the Sabres fail to make the playoffs, they could feel compelled to trade key players, including blueliners like Owen Power or Bowen Byram. While such a deal seems unlikely now, the Oilers might wait until closer to the trade deadline when Buffalo’s urgency—and willingness to deal—could rise.

Could the Oilers capitalize on a struggling Sabres team, or will waiting for the perfect deal leave them empty-handed?

Which Young Center Should the Flyers Target?

The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly eyeing a skilled center to pair with top prospect Matvei Michkov. Kevin Kurz of The Athletic named Trevor Zegras, Marco Rossi, Dylan Cozens, Shane Pinto, and Brock Nelson as potential trade targets.

Can the Flyers secure the right center to fast-track Michkov’s development, or will the price prove too steep for their rebuilding plans?

Alex Newhook’s Top-Line Gamble: Can He Rise to the Challenge?

After a shaky start, Alex Newhook has been elevated to the Montreal Canadiens top line alongside Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, signaling the team’s belief in his untapped potential. Early returns show promise, but his inconsistent production and defensive struggles present hurdles.

Will Newhook thrive in this critical role and solidify his place as a top-line talent, or will the Canadiens’ gamble expose his limitations?

Avalanche Need a Goalie Trade to Save Their Season

The Colorado Avalanche’s goaltending recap shows that struggles threaten to derail an otherwise promising season, with inconsistency around every corner. Frustrations are mounting among key players, including Nathan MacKinnon, as the team fights to maintain playoff positioning. Potential trade targets like Mackenzie Blackwood or Daniel Vladar could stabilize the crease, but the clock is ticking for Colorado to make a trade.

Could the Flames and Nazem Kadri Be Headed for a Mutual Split?

Nazem Kadri’s tenure with the Calgary Flames has sparked trade rumors, with insiders like Eric Francis suggesting his contract may not be as unmovable as once thought. Kadri’s leadership has been invaluable in developing young players like Connor Zary and Martin Pospisil, but questions remain about his fit on a non-contending team. While Kadri has committed to Calgary, a mutually beneficial trade could surface if the Flames change their mind.

Will Kadri’s leadership and contributions keep him in Calgary, or will a trade signal a new direction for the player and the franchise?

Is Nils Hoglander’s Time in Vancouver Coming to an End?

Trade rumors are swirling around Vancouver Canucks winger Nils Hoglander, with interest reportedly coming from the Capitals, Penguins, and Blue Jackets. Struggling to replicate his past success, Hoglander has seen his ice time dwindle under Rick Tocchet, signaling a potential disconnect. Despite his challenges, Hoglander’s skill set and cost certainty make him an appealing trade target for teams seeking offensive depth.

Will the Canucks move on from Hoglander to align with Tocchet’s system, or could the winger prove he deserves another chance in Vancouver?

Other NHL Trade Talk Recap Nov. 29 Stories

