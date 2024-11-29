Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews Confirms Big News on Injury Return

Auston Matthews is set to return to the lineup on Saturday when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Tampa Bay Lightning. After missing the last nine games due to an upper-body injury, Matthews confirmed his return, saying, “In my mind, I’m back and excited to play tomorrow.” Luke Fox tweeted that Matthews says he is playing.
Matthews was a full participant in Friday’s practice, where he skated alongside William Nylander and Matthew Knies on the top line. He also participated in the first power-play unit, signaling that the Leafs aren’t going to waste time getting him right back into a top position. There was talk about easing him back in, but a scorer of his caliber should be positioned to score and get on a hot streak.
Mattews Injury Return is Long Overdue for the Maple Leafs
The 27-year-old center has had a strong start to the season despite the injury, recording five goals and six assists in 13 games. It wasn’t quite the scoring pace he’s kept over the past few seasons, but he’s undoubtedly one of the top scorers in the NHL and when he gets hot, few can match his effectiveness.
His return is a significant boost for the Maple Leafs as they continue their stretch in Florida, with Matthews’ presence expected to boost their offense and power-play unit.
The Maple Leafs have played solid hockey despite sorely missing Matthews’ production during his absence. Of late though, they lost a stinker to the Florida Panthers, reminding fans of Matthews’ importance. With him back in the lineup, the team will look to regain momentum as they aim to get back to winning ways against the Lightning.
