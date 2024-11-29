Flames and Blue Jackets Set For Emotional Couple of Games

The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets are set to face each other for the first time since the tragic passing of superstar Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau, who made a significant impact on both franchises and was a fan favorite, left a lasting legacy that will make this matchup deeply emotional for players and fans. Both teams continue to mourn his loss and heading into Friday’s game, both the Flames and Blue Jackets are coming off overtime losses. This will be about remembering a great hockey player and person, but there’s a game to be played and points at stake.

Massive Games For Both Squads

These games could serve as pivotal momentum shifts for both teams, with emotions running high. Securing victories will be crucial as the Flames push for first place in the Pacific Division, while the Blue Jackets sit just three points out of a Wild Card spot.

All eyes will be on forward Sean Monahan, who shared nine seasons in Calgary with Gaudreau, forming a close bond both on and off the ice. Monahan joined Columbus to reunite with his best friend, and he’s currently tied for second in scoring on the Blue Jackets with 20 points in 21 games. Monahan is on pace for a career year, playing in honor of Gaudreau’s legacy.

Flames vs Blue Jackets and remembering Gaudreau

Interestingly, both teams are being led in scoring by defensemen. Zach Werenski, Rasmus Andersson, and MacKenzie Weegar are key contributors on the blue line. However, the Flames need more production from their forwards. Yegor Sharangovich has started to find his form with five points in his last four games, but Andrei Kuzmenko’s slump—just one goal in 23 games—remains a concern. Kuzmenko, in particular, must start converting opportunities for Calgary to maintain its competitive edge.

Johnny Gaudreau’s Legacy

Gaudreau was the face of the Calgary Flames for nearly a decade, leaving a legacy that will never be forgotten. Beyond his on-ice brilliance, he was a pillar of the hockey community, dedicating time to charity events and serving as an inspiring role model for young players. Known as “Johnny Hockey,” a nickname he earned after winning the Hobey Baker Award in 2014, Gaudreau overcame doubts about his size to excel in the NHL. The 5-foot-9 forward amassed an impressive 743 career points in 763 games.

Gaudreau’s 2021-22 season with the Calgary Flames stands out as one of his finest. His magical 115-point campaign, alongside Matthew Tkachuk and Elias Lindholm, formed what many consider one of the most impactful lines of the 2000s. Following his untimely passing, the Columbus Blue Jackets retired his iconic number 13—a fitting tribute to a player who changed the game and inspired countless undersized players to dream big.

Stars like Cole Caufield even switched to number 13 in his honor, showcasing his profound influence. With highly anticipated tributes set to take place, one question lingers: should the Calgary Flames also retire the legendary number 13 to honor their former star’s lasting impact?

The Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets play each other on Friday and Tuesday.

