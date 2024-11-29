Flyers Exploring Trade Options for Center to Fix Michkov Problem

The Philadelphia Flyers are reportedly in the market for a center, with Kevin Kurz of The Athletic identifying five potential trade targets: Trevor Zegras (Anaheim Ducks), Marco Rossi (Minnesota Wild), Dylan Cozens (Buffalo Sabres), Shane Pinto (Ottawa Senators), and Brock Nelson (New York Islanders). Not overlooking the fact the depth at center isn’t ideal, Kurz argues that if the Flyers want to speed up Matvei Michkov’s development as much as they can, “finding him a skilled center to play with is vital.”

Among the names listed, Nelson, 33, is the most experienced but is more likely to appeal to playoff contenders. He “might not be a perfect fit for a rebuilding club,” Kurz writes. As a pending UFA, his availability depends on the Islanders’ playoff chances and contract decisions later this season. For the rebuilding Flyers.

Instead, younger centers like Zegras, Rossi, Cozens, and Pinto would be better fits for their long-term strategy.

Which Younger Center Makes the Most Sense for the Flyers in a Trade?

Zegras, 23, has shown flashes of brilliance but has faced criticism for being a one-dimensional player. Despite improving his overall game, he has been deployed more as a winger this season, potentially diminishing his appeal as a center target. There is also the question of having two young, high-personality players on one team. It could be great, but it could be disastrous if those personalities clash.

Cozens and Pinto, both coming off strong 2023-24 campaigns, have seen their scoring dip this season. However, with the Sabres and Senators pushing for playoff contention, prying them away would likely require a substantial offer that goes beyond draft picks and prospects. Then again, Jeff Marek recently argued the Sabres could be nudged into a deal they don’t want to do if they wind up on the outside of the playoff picture. The Senators are also a team ready to make a deal, with Frank Seravalli noting they could shake up their core.

Marco Rossi could be a fit with the Flyers to help develope Michkov

Finally, Rossi, 23, could be the most realistic option for the Flyers. Despite his breakout season with the Wild, tallying 17 points in 22 games, there’s speculation about his long-term future in Minnesota. According to Kurz’s colleague Michael Russo, the Wild may consider moving Rossi, making him a prime candidate for the Flyers. He suggests Scott Laughton would be a piece going back in the deal.

Kurz writes:

Rossi is a pending restricted free agent at the end of this season, and if the Flyers aren’t interested in keeping [Morgan] Frost around for the long term (which is the way it seems to be going), they could allocate that money to Rossi instead.

Acquiring any of these players would likely involve Philadelphia parting with a young asset. Tyson Foerster, a 22-year-old winger enduring a sophomore slump, has been mentioned as a potential trade chip.

