Trade Targets as Avalanche’s Goalies Test Patience of Star Players

The Colorado Avalanche are skating on thin ice. The team’s goalie woes have become an undeniable Achilles’ heel, frustrating key stars and threatening to derail their playoff hopes despite an otherwise strong start. While they currently hold a playoff spot, cracks are forming in the foundation of their season, leaving both fans and players frustrated. Is it time the Avalanche make a goalie trade?

Georgiev and Kakanen Haven’t Been Answers for the Avalanche

Goalie Alexandar Georgiev was expected to stabilize the crease for the Avalanche this season, but he’s fallen far short of expectations. With an .875 save percentage through 12 starts, Georgiev has struggled. He’s been pulled twice and has allowed four or more goals in four other games. That’s six rough outings—half of his starts—leaving the Avalanche with little room for error. Georgiev’s inconsistency has placed a heavy burden on the team, and it’s becoming clear he isn’t the long-term solution in the net.

The Avalanche brought in goalie Kapo Kakanen to address their goaltending crisis. However, his tenure in Colorado lasted just one game—a four-goal performance on 20 shots—before he was waived and returned to Winnipeg. This brief experiment underscored the team’s desperation and the lack of reliable options.

Nathan MacKinnon Is Growing Frustrated

The Avalanche’s goaltending struggles have also affected the team’s morale, with star forward Nathan MacKinnon openly voicing his frustration. After a recent loss, he remarked, “I don’t know, everything just went in, and I couldn’t do anything to stop it.”

Colorado Avalanche goalie struggles have frustrated stars like Nathan MacKinnon

MacKinnon’s blunt assessment mirrors the sentiments of the entire locker room. Even with a 7-3 record in their last ten games, the Avalanche’s inability to trust their goaltenders creates a sense of urgency that’s impossible to ignore.

Avalanche Trade Targets: Is a Solution on the Horizon?

With their playoff hopes hanging in the balance, the Avalanche might need to explore the trade market for a reliable goaltender. Several intriguing options are obvious. The first name that comes to mind is Mackenzie Blackwood. Blackwood has shown he can handle a heavy workload and perform under pressure. His ability to thrive on high shot volumes could make him an ideal fit in Colorado.

The second choice might be Daniel Vladar. The Calgary Flames’ netminder has been impressive this season, making him another potential target. A second-round pick could be enough to bring Vladar to Colorado. If he did, he could provide stability in the net. The question in Calgary is whether the team is ready to trust Dustin Wolf.

Either acquisition would signal Avalanche’s commitment to addressing its most glaring weakness.

Time Is Running Out for the Avalanche to Make a Trade

Goaltending is the backbone of any successful playoff run. For the Avalanche, it’s a glaring weakness that could undermine their season. Gordeev’s struggles, Kakanen’s failed experiment, and MacKinnon’s candid frustration have laid bare the urgency of the problem. While the team has managed to stay in a playoff spot despite these issues, their current approach is unsustainable, especially as the competition intensifies in the Western Conference.

If the Avalanche want to remain a legitimate contender, finding a dependable solution in net must be their top priority. With potential trade targets like Blackwood or Vladar available, General Manager Chris McFarland has options, but time is not on his side. Every game that passes without addressing this issue risks further destabilizing the team’s confidence and playoff positioning. The clock is ticking, and the Avalanche must act now—or face the prospect of another season slipping away.

Related: Avalanche Eyeing a Potential Goalie Trade with the Sharks?