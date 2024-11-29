Oilers Offer Unexpected Injury Development on Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman wasn’t expected to travel with the Edmonton Oilers on this weekend’s road trip, but things have changed. Not only will the forward accompany the team to Utah and beyond, head coach Kris Knoblauch said there is a chance Hyman might play. It’s a positive and unexpected development, to be sure.

The Oilers are closely monitoring Hyman’s status as he works toward a return from an undisclosed injury. Hyman, who left a Nov. 19 game against the Ottawa Senators after a collision with defenseman Nick Jensen, has missed the team’s last two matchups but recently returned to practice.

Hyman doesn’t like being sidelined but remains optimistic about his recovery. “I’m feeling alright,” he said after Thursday’s practice. “I don’t have a timeline, but I’m going on the trip and taking it day by day.”

Knoblauch provided some hope for Hyman’s availability during the team’s upcoming three-game road trip, stating, “He’s been going through the steps. He’s feeling much better, and there’s a chance he’ll play.”

Getting Hyman Back Would Be Huge for the Oilers

Edmonton begins their road trip Friday against the Utah Hockey Club, followed by back-to-back games against the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights. Hyman’s potential return would bolster an Oilers team that has gone 1-1-0 in his absence, including an impressive 6-2 victory over the New York Rangers.

The team’s power play is still a work in progress, struggling far more than anyone expected. Hyman is a big part of that success.

Hyman has eight points (three goals, five assists) in 20 games this season, a slower start compared to his career-high 77 points last year. He was starting to produce before his untimely injury. He badly wants to get back on the ice and back to producing at a level the Oilers have grown to expect from him.

“Like any player, I don’t like missing games,” Hyman said. “I love playing hockey and being out there with the guys. It’s out of my control, but I’m hoping to get better day by day.”

With the Oilers aiming to build momentum on this road trip and hopefully separate themselves from teams outside the playoff picture looking in, Hyman’s potential return could be a significant boost. There is a lot of talk about the team needing to make a move, but wanting to wait. That’s only possible if they string some victories together. Hyman helps them do that. It’s a lot harder when he’s not on the ice.

