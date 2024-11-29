Marek: Sabres Could Be “Nudged” Into Unwanted Trade with Oilers

When asked if there is a perfect fit for the Edmonton Oilers when it comes to a future trade, NHL analyst and insider Jeff Marek responded that he wonders about the Buffalo Sabres. While speaking on Oilers Nation Everyday, Marek explained that if the Sabres aren’t looking at the playoffs again this season, they could be in a position to make a deal for the sake of needing to do something. Falling short of using the work panic, Marek suggested it would be a trade the Sabres don’t want to have to make. That could make a few interesting names available, and a couple of blueliners the Oilers would love to have on their roster.

Marek hinted that the Oilers would have an interest in Buffalo’s defensive core, which boasts young talent like Owen Power and Bowen Byram. Both players could address Edmonton’s blue-line concerns, particularly with Byram potentially becoming an expensive arbitration case for the Sabres.

Marek all but said that the Sabres would be making a trade like this because everything is on the line there. After another dreadful result, talk would be about what their GM, Kevyn Adams be forced to do and could he be “nudged into doing something he wouldn’t want to do.”

?JUICY TRADE TALK?@fatteybeer



While on the @OilersNation podcast, @JeffMarek speculates about the Sabres and Oilers as trade partners



– “Everything’s on the line in that organization. It’s not exactly a secret”



– “Dylan Cozens has had a really rough season. Jack Quinn has… pic.twitter.com/KVx0dSUTGR — 2 Goalies 1 Mic (@2Goalies1Mic) November 29, 2024

While the Oilers are under pressure to improve their defense, a scenario like this is exactly why insiders are starting to believe the team and General Manager Stan Bowman are likely to wait until closer to the trade deadline to strike. If the Sabres, who wouldn’t make these players available now, end up making them available later, the Oilers will have the space and the desire to talk to Buffalo.

It’s unlikely the Sabres part with either Power or Byram now. Marek noted, “Teams are willing to make a deal, but only if they get more value than they’re worth at the time.” And, that wasn’t just the Sabres he was talking about. Any team making trades today as though they are sellers will demand a premium this early in the season. There is no reason for the Oilers to pay that premium price just yet.

What Happens If the Sabres Falter? … Can the Oilers Strike?

Buffalo will have to make some tough decisions if they remain out of the playoff mix. Dylan Cozens and Jack Quinn are struggling, and the team might consider leveraging its defensive depth to bolster other areas. Sabres fans won’t want to admit that either Byram or Power could be made available, but Byram’s arbitration case will make him expensive and Marek suggested there are whispers out there regarding Power.

Bowen Byram and Owen Power were mentioned by Jeff Marek in Sabres trade talk

Not only that, but the Sabres have a recent history of trading with the Oilers—most notably this offseason’s Ryan McLeod-Matt Savoie swap.

The suggestion here is that these two teams may want to have the other on speed dial. For the Sabres, it will be about getting the best deal if they decide to sell players few expected to be on the market. For the Oilers, it will be about pouncing if the Sabres are willing to sell players that wouldn’t otherwise be available.

Next: NHL Trade Talk Recap: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Senators, Canadiens, Oilers